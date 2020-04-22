Klangbecken
Wake Me When It's Over (Edit) - The Cranberries
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20

Wes Montgomery – Full House
Sonny Rollins – Strode Rode
Charlie Parker – Satan in High Heels
Manu Dibango – Big Blow
Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Blow Your Head
The Counts – Motor City
The Jimmy Castor Bunch – Troglodyte (Caveman)
Reginald Milton & The Soul Jets – Clap Your Hands
Sorry Bamba – Kanaga 78
Sonny Khoeblal – Craziest
Majesty – The Barrel
Incredible Bongo Band – Apache
Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)
The Heroes – Funky Message
Dany Play – Fa’waka
The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Shitsville
KRS-One – Outta Here
Lords of the Underground – Chief Rocka
Onyx – Throw Ya Gunz
Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
Sir Guy and The Rocking Cavaliers – Funky Virginia
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Fela Kuti – Shakara
Shiran – شيران – Ya Banat Al Yemen – يا بنات اليمن
Odd Okoddo – Auma
Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar
AMAMI – Super Shaggy
Akın Sevgör – Deviations
Lay-Far – Heartfelt
Computer Data – U
Octa Octa – Hallway Visions
Lalalar – İsyanla
The Comet Is Coming – Blood Of The Past
Kokoroko – Abusey Junction
Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go
Enzo Elia – Game Of Circle (Vocal)

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hootest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

