The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20

Wes Montgomery – Full House

Sonny Rollins – Strode Rode

Charlie Parker – Satan in High Heels

Manu Dibango – Big Blow

Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Blow Your Head

The Counts – Motor City

The Jimmy Castor Bunch – Troglodyte (Caveman)

Reginald Milton & The Soul Jets – Clap Your Hands

Sorry Bamba – Kanaga 78

Sonny Khoeblal – Craziest

Majesty – The Barrel

Incredible Bongo Band – Apache

Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)

The Heroes – Funky Message

Dany Play – Fa’waka

The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Shitsville

KRS-One – Outta Here

Lords of the Underground – Chief Rocka

Onyx – Throw Ya Gunz

Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

Sir Guy and The Rocking Cavaliers – Funky Virginia

Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Fela Kuti – Shakara

Shiran – شيران – Ya Banat Al Yemen – يا بنات اليمن

Odd Okoddo – Auma

Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar

AMAMI – Super Shaggy

Akın Sevgör – Deviations

Lay-Far – Heartfelt

Computer Data – U

Octa Octa – Hallway Visions

Lalalar – İsyanla

The Comet Is Coming – Blood Of The Past

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction

Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go

Enzo Elia – Game Of Circle (Vocal)