The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20
Wes Montgomery – Full House
Sonny Rollins – Strode Rode
Charlie Parker – Satan in High Heels
Manu Dibango – Big Blow
Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Blow Your Head
The Counts – Motor City
The Jimmy Castor Bunch – Troglodyte (Caveman)
Reginald Milton & The Soul Jets – Clap Your Hands
Sorry Bamba – Kanaga 78
Sonny Khoeblal – Craziest
Majesty – The Barrel
Incredible Bongo Band – Apache
Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)
The Heroes – Funky Message
Dany Play – Fa’waka
The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Shitsville
KRS-One – Outta Here
Lords of the Underground – Chief Rocka
Onyx – Throw Ya Gunz
Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
Sir Guy and The Rocking Cavaliers – Funky Virginia
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Fela Kuti – Shakara
Shiran – شيران – Ya Banat Al Yemen – يا بنات اليمن
Odd Okoddo – Auma
Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Khal Kar
AMAMI – Super Shaggy
Akın Sevgör – Deviations
Lay-Far – Heartfelt
Computer Data – U
Octa Octa – Hallway Visions
Lalalar – İsyanla
The Comet Is Coming – Blood Of The Past
Kokoroko – Abusey Junction
Chocolate Buttermilk Band – Can’t Let Go
Enzo Elia – Game Of Circle (Vocal)