der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 13.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20

Eabs – Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious)
Commander Spoon – Djingelinge
Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
Titanic – Searchin‘
Boscoe – We Ain’t Free
Ivan Conti – Katmandu
Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt 1
Darondo – Didn’t I
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – This Land Is Your Land
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu
The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best
King Krule – Stoned Again
Kush K – Forever Only
Hachiku – Shark Attack
CocoRosie – Where Did All The Soldiers Go
Drugdealer – Fools
Helado Negro – It’s My Brown Skin
Portico Quartet – Prickly Pear
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Burn
Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)
Syncboy – Kiss an Elefant (Eli Line Remix)
Tolouse Low Trax – Reserves To Talk
La Luna Sotto Il Ponte – Futurismo Luminescente
Mängelexemplar – Dunkel
Das M – Leidenschaft und Produktion
Alex Puddu – Kinky Hairdresser
Hareton Salvanini – Luana
Armando Troviaioli – Let’s Find Out
Michael Colicchio – La La La (feat. Laura Greene)
Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing
Stiko & AkizzBeatzz – Democrisis
Tempura the Purple Boy – Canis Anthus
Urubu – Sokak (feat J. Abramovay)
Kolomin – Gardens Of Spring

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20 Wes Montgomery - Full House Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode Charlie Parker - Satan in High Heels Manu Dibango - Big Blow Fred Wesley ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20 Central Ayr Production - Hypnotize Dijf Sanders - Jaipong Palmiyeler - Karbeyaz Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Midnight Anadol - ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 04.03.20 Lack of Afro - The Basis Cotonete - Layla Billie Holiday - All of Me Moondog - Bird's Lament Telmo Fernández Trio - I Can't Get ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.02.20 Caterina Barbieri - Rendering Intuition The The - Good Morning Beautiful Lalalar - Mecnun'dan Beter Haldeyim Glen Porter - Pale ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.02.20 El Khat - Ya Raiyat Mystic Jungle - Blue Marlin Club Nightmares on Wax - Back To Nature (feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez, Wixarika ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.02.20 Akın Sevgör - no.II In a Flash Noir Boy George - Oh Mon Amour La Düsseldorf - Time The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Heisse ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.02.20 Kenny Cox - Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise Lausse The Cat - Redstripe Rhapsody Caetano Veloso - Olha O Menino Greenwood Rhythm ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.01.20 Idris Ackamoore & The Pyramids - Tingoe Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy - Mam Yinne Wa Nouvelle Vague - Too Drunk To ... >

·

The Hootest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.01.20 Arthur Russell - I Never Get Lonesome Lonesome Station - 22h Big Thief - Not Khruangbin - Friday Morning Sarah Webster Fabio - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.01.20 Joe Armon-Jones - Try Walk With Me (feat. Asheber) Dolphin Flight - Mydriase Carl Gari - Capsize Gold Panda - I'm With You But I'm ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.12.19, Der Morgen Bro. Valentino - Stay Up Zimbabwe Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou - Idavi Toni Tornado - Podes Crer, Amizade Claudia ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.12.19 Crac - Wound Round Ella Fitzgerald - Stairway To The Stars Donald Byrd - Places & Spaces Michael Kiwanuka - Final Days Ibeyi - ... >