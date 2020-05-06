The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20

Eabs – Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious)

Commander Spoon – Djingelinge

Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir – Nobody Knows

Titanic – Searchin‘

Boscoe – We Ain’t Free

Ivan Conti – Katmandu

Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt 1

Darondo – Didn’t I

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – This Land Is Your Land

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu

The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best

King Krule – Stoned Again

Kush K – Forever Only

Hachiku – Shark Attack

CocoRosie – Where Did All The Soldiers Go

Drugdealer – Fools

Helado Negro – It’s My Brown Skin

Portico Quartet – Prickly Pear

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Burn

Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)

Syncboy – Kiss an Elefant (Eli Line Remix)

Tolouse Low Trax – Reserves To Talk

La Luna Sotto Il Ponte – Futurismo Luminescente

Mängelexemplar – Dunkel

Das M – Leidenschaft und Produktion

Alex Puddu – Kinky Hairdresser

Hareton Salvanini – Luana

Armando Troviaioli – Let’s Find Out

Michael Colicchio – La La La (feat. Laura Greene)

Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing

Stiko & AkizzBeatzz – Democrisis

Tempura the Purple Boy – Canis Anthus

Urubu – Sokak (feat J. Abramovay)

Kolomin – Gardens Of Spring