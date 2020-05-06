The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20
Eabs – Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious)
Commander Spoon – Djingelinge
Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
Titanic – Searchin‘
Boscoe – We Ain’t Free
Ivan Conti – Katmandu
Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt 1
Darondo – Didn’t I
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – This Land Is Your Land
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu
The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best
King Krule – Stoned Again
Kush K – Forever Only
Hachiku – Shark Attack
CocoRosie – Where Did All The Soldiers Go
Drugdealer – Fools
Helado Negro – It’s My Brown Skin
Portico Quartet – Prickly Pear
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Burn
Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)
Syncboy – Kiss an Elefant (Eli Line Remix)
Tolouse Low Trax – Reserves To Talk
La Luna Sotto Il Ponte – Futurismo Luminescente
Mängelexemplar – Dunkel
Das M – Leidenschaft und Produktion
Alex Puddu – Kinky Hairdresser
Hareton Salvanini – Luana
Armando Troviaioli – Let’s Find Out
Michael Colicchio – La La La (feat. Laura Greene)
Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing
Stiko & AkizzBeatzz – Democrisis
Tempura the Purple Boy – Canis Anthus
Urubu – Sokak (feat J. Abramovay)
Kolomin – Gardens Of Spring