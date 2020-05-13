der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20

Archie Shepp – Blues For Brother George Jackson
J Dilla – So Far To Go (feat. Common & D’Angelo)
Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)
Action Bronson – Ring Ring (feat. Big Body Bes)
Darondo – Let My People Go
Ed Motta – Overblown Overweight
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
Kit Sebastian – Mantra Moderne
Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes
The Stranglers – Peaches
Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly
The Growlers – Dope On A Rope
Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
Joe Volk & Naiare – Whitesheet

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/73sq3F8Ih37t0YAyGrmbve?si=Gp6GmAPRQaSRcCErM5yifA

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hootest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

