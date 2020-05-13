The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20
Archie Shepp – Blues For Brother George Jackson
J Dilla – So Far To Go (feat. Common & D’Angelo)
Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)
Action Bronson – Ring Ring (feat. Big Body Bes)
Darondo – Let My People Go
Ed Motta – Overblown Overweight
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
Kit Sebastian – Mantra Moderne
Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes
The Stranglers – Peaches
Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly
The Growlers – Dope On A Rope
Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
Joe Volk & Naiare – Whitesheet
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/73sq3F8Ih37t0YAyGrmbve?si=Gp6GmAPRQaSRcCErM5yifA