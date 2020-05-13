The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20

Archie Shepp – Blues For Brother George Jackson

J Dilla – So Far To Go (feat. Common & D’Angelo)

Earl Sweatshirt – Balance (feat. Knxwledge)

Action Bronson – Ring Ring (feat. Big Body Bes)

Darondo – Let My People Go

Ed Motta – Overblown Overweight

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die

Kit Sebastian – Mantra Moderne

Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes

The Stranglers – Peaches

Parquet Courts – Instant Disassembly

The Growlers – Dope On A Rope

Thee Oh Sees – The Dream

Joe Volk & Naiare – Whitesheet

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/73sq3F8Ih37t0YAyGrmbve?si=Gp6GmAPRQaSRcCErM5yifA