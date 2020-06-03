The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.06.20

Luiz Carlos Vinhas – Yê-Melê

Khruangbin – A Calf Born In Winter

Le Roi Angus – Fatigué

Orchestra Baobab – Ndeleng Ndeleng

Mulatu Astatke – Kulun Mankwaleshi

Quarteto Em Cy – Tudo Que Você Podia Ser

Evinha – Setembro

Gal Costa – Não Identificado

Sébastien Tellier – Stuck In A Summer Love

Klaus Johann Grobe – Downtown

L’Éclair – Cebando

Trish Toledo – Thee Only One (feat.Thee Sinseers)

Suff Daddy – Über Liebe (Extended Insstrumental) && The Magnificent James Baldwin Explains The Riots Of 1968

OMEGAH RED – Books of War (feat. MF DOOM and RZA)

El-P – The Nang, The Front, The Bush And The Shit

Firlefanz & Dr. Ghetto – MadMax

Tank and The Bangas – Lazy Daze (feat. Robert Glasper)

Nathy Peluso – Buenos Aires

ROSALÍA & Travis Scott – TKN

Jason Joshua & The Beholders – Hurt So Bad

Menahan Street Band – The Traitor

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘

Mac DeMarco – My Old Man

CHIKA – No Squares

firekid – XY

World Quake Band – You Know What I Wanted

The Edge – Dreaming

Afrodisia – A Fool No Longer

Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson – Bicentennial Blues

Lotus – Light Of My Life

Paternoster – Old Danub

Embryo – Knast-Funk

Dexter Wansel – Life On Mars

Khamis Henkesh – El Disco (The MUDEGG Edit)

Ben Baddoo – Kpanlogo (Mawimbi Edit)

Denis Mpunga & Paul K. – KWE!! (Prins Emanuel Remix)

Indian Vibes – Mathar (Discovery Of India Mix)

Omar Khorshid

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2yTK9d2dnuu9M1YI8Mnm6A?si=mrjWlZukQ7CwujCrq6ja6g