Slippin' - Husky Loops
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.06.20

Luiz Carlos Vinhas – Yê-Melê
Khruangbin – A Calf Born In Winter
Le Roi Angus – Fatigué
Orchestra Baobab – Ndeleng Ndeleng
Mulatu Astatke – Kulun Mankwaleshi
Quarteto Em Cy – Tudo Que Você Podia Ser
Evinha – Setembro
Gal Costa – Não Identificado
Sébastien Tellier – Stuck In A Summer Love
Klaus Johann Grobe – Downtown
L’Éclair – Cebando
Trish Toledo – Thee Only One (feat.Thee Sinseers)
Suff Daddy – Über Liebe (Extended Insstrumental) && The Magnificent James Baldwin Explains The Riots Of 1968
OMEGAH RED – Books of War (feat. MF DOOM and RZA)
El-P – The Nang, The Front, The Bush And The Shit
Firlefanz & Dr. Ghetto – MadMax
Tank and The Bangas – Lazy Daze (feat. Robert Glasper)
Nathy Peluso – Buenos Aires
ROSALÍA & Travis Scott – TKN
Jason Joshua & The Beholders – Hurt So Bad
Menahan Street Band – The Traitor
Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘
Mac DeMarco – My Old Man
CHIKA – No Squares
firekid – XY
World Quake Band – You Know What I Wanted
The Edge – Dreaming
Afrodisia – A Fool No Longer
Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson – Bicentennial Blues
Lotus – Light Of My Life
Paternoster – Old Danub
Embryo – Knast-Funk
Dexter Wansel – Life On Mars
Khamis Henkesh – El Disco (The MUDEGG Edit)
Ben Baddoo – Kpanlogo (Mawimbi Edit)
Denis Mpunga & Paul K. – KWE!! (Prins Emanuel Remix)
Indian Vibes – Mathar (Discovery Of India Mix)
Omar Khorshid

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2yTK9d2dnuu9M1YI8Mnm6A?si=mrjWlZukQ7CwujCrq6ja6g

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

