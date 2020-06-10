The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.06.20
Nick Hakim – QADIR
Infinite Bisous – Sole Mate
Helado Negro – Seen My Aura
Aldous RH – True Lust
MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful
Du Blonde – Holiday Resort
Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
MC Salum – Felina (feat. Kt)
Khruangbin – Time (You And I)
Stef Chura – All I Do Is Lie
Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots
Big Joanie – Fall Asleep
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
Algiers – Blood
Arca – Time
Shygirl – UCKERS
Rina Sawayama – STFU!
Flying Lotus – More (Instrumental)
Shabazz Palaces – Fast Learner
Gonjasufi – Candylane
070 Shake – Morrow
Tierra Whack – Gloria
Rico Nasty – Countin‘ Up
Nekfeu – Ecrire
Oxmo Puccino – Ma Life (feat. Orelsan)
Nadah El Shazly – Palmyra
Los Orioles – Le Voleur
Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
Preoccupations – March Of Progress
The Velvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)
Jimmy Hendrix – Rainy Day, Dream Away
Miles Davis – Bitches Brew
Dijf Sanders – Santoshi Mata
Oumou Sangaré – Fadjamou
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
Newen Afrobeat – Opposite People (feat. Seun Kuti & Cheick Tidiane Seck)
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
Cotonete – Fried Grease