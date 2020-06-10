The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.06.20

Nick Hakim – QADIR

Infinite Bisous – Sole Mate

Helado Negro – Seen My Aura

Aldous RH – True Lust

MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful

Du Blonde – Holiday Resort

Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me

MC Salum – Felina (feat. Kt)

Khruangbin – Time (You And I)

Stef Chura – All I Do Is Lie

Sonic Youth – Dirty Boots

Big Joanie – Fall Asleep

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die

Algiers – Blood

Arca – Time

Shygirl – UCKERS

Rina Sawayama – STFU!

Flying Lotus – More (Instrumental)

Shabazz Palaces – Fast Learner

Gonjasufi – Candylane

070 Shake – Morrow

Tierra Whack – Gloria

Rico Nasty – Countin‘ Up

Nekfeu – Ecrire

Oxmo Puccino – Ma Life (feat. Orelsan)

Nadah El Shazly – Palmyra

Los Orioles – Le Voleur

Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood

Preoccupations – March Of Progress

The Velvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)

Jimmy Hendrix – Rainy Day, Dream Away

Miles Davis – Bitches Brew

Dijf Sanders – Santoshi Mata

Oumou Sangaré – Fadjamou

Songhoy Blues – Bamako

Newen Afrobeat – Opposite People (feat. Seun Kuti & Cheick Tidiane Seck)

Ebo Taylor – Love And Death

Cotonete – Fried Grease