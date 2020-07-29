Klangbecken
Stellify - Ian Brown
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 5.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.07.20

Strongboi – strongboi
Sven Atterton – Prime Time
Dope Lemon – Hey You
Mac DeMarco – Nobody
The Limiñanas – Calentita (feat. Nuria)
Sébastien Tellier – Venezia
Moon Duo – Lost Heads
Messer – Versiegelte Zeit
Michèle Claire – In the Bush
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Wovon Ich So Erschöpft Bin
L’Épée – Ghost Rider
Noir Boy George – Ta Beauté C’est Un Cancer
Kælan Mikla – Kalt
Zoo Kid – Greyscale
Wooden Shjips – Staring At The Sun
Swear I Love You – Under The Pines
Sun Cousto – Sun Is Out
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Kurt Vile – Bassackwards
Calibro 35 – Black Moon (feat. MEI)
Lin Pesto – Bir Düşün
Mr. Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)
Allez Allez – African Queen
2 Belgen – Opération Coup de Poing
Nacht Und Nebel – Zafari
Nina Hagen – African Reggae
Southside Of Bombay – Whats The Time Mr Wolf
Joanne Wilson – Got To Have You
BLO – Gotta Get Me A Better Head
Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun
Bayo Damazio – Dizzy With Love
Mixed Grill – Brand New Wayo
Chico Buarque – Tem Mais Samba
Blancmange – Blind Vision
Ultra Satan – Best Chemicals (Peaking Lights Freedom Rock Remix)
Bullion – Blue Pedro
Dorothy Norwood – He’s A Friend

·

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 22.07.20 Tülay German - Burçak Tarlası Ruhi Su - Drama Köprüsü Esmeray - Ayrılık Olsa Bile Annabouboula - The Drum Lesson Serge Gainsbourg ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.07.20 Mulatu Astatke - To Know Without Knowing Orchestra Baobab – Mouhamadou Bamba Jacky Giordano - Hesitation Sylvia Fels - Corto ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.06.20 Brightblack Morning Light - Miwok Shapes Henri Texier - Don't Buy Ivory Anymore Don Cherry - Mahakali Joe Henderson - Blue ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.06.20 Nick Hakim - QADIR Infinite Bisous - Sole Mate Helado Negro - Seen My Aura Aldous RH - True Lust MorMor- Heaven's Only ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.06.20 Luiz Carlos Vinhas - Yê-Melê Khruangbin - A Calf Born In Winter Le Roi Angus - Fatigué Orchestra Baobab - Ndeleng Ndeleng Mulatu ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.05.20 The Altons - When You Go (That's When You'll Know) The Charmels - I've Done It Again Vaudou Game - Tassi Gil Scott-Heron - New ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.05.20 Tabla Beat Science - Magnetic Cymande - Dove Kali Uchis - After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins) unperfect - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20 Archie Shepp - Blues For Brother George Jackson J Dilla - So Far To Go (feat. Common & D'Angelo) Earl Sweatshirt - Balance (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20 Eabs - Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious) Commander Spoon - Djingelinge Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir - Nobody ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20 Wes Montgomery - Full House Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode Charlie Parker - Satan in High Heels Manu Dibango - Big Blow Fred Wesley ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20 Central Ayr Production - Hypnotize Dijf Sanders - Jaipong Palmiyeler - Karbeyaz Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Midnight Anadol - ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 04.03.20 Lack of Afro - The Basis Cotonete - Layla Billie Holiday - All of Me Moondog - Bird's Lament Telmo Fernández Trio - I Can't Get ... >