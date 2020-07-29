The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.07.20
Strongboi – strongboi
Sven Atterton – Prime Time
Dope Lemon – Hey You
Mac DeMarco – Nobody
The Limiñanas – Calentita (feat. Nuria)
Sébastien Tellier – Venezia
Moon Duo – Lost Heads
Messer – Versiegelte Zeit
Michèle Claire – In the Bush
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Wovon Ich So Erschöpft Bin
L’Épée – Ghost Rider
Noir Boy George – Ta Beauté C’est Un Cancer
Kælan Mikla – Kalt
Zoo Kid – Greyscale
Wooden Shjips – Staring At The Sun
Swear I Love You – Under The Pines
Sun Cousto – Sun Is Out
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Kurt Vile – Bassackwards
Calibro 35 – Black Moon (feat. MEI)
Lin Pesto – Bir Düşün
Mr. Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)
Allez Allez – African Queen
2 Belgen – Opération Coup de Poing
Nacht Und Nebel – Zafari
Nina Hagen – African Reggae
Southside Of Bombay – Whats The Time Mr Wolf
Joanne Wilson – Got To Have You
BLO – Gotta Get Me A Better Head
Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun
Bayo Damazio – Dizzy With Love
Mixed Grill – Brand New Wayo
Chico Buarque – Tem Mais Samba
Blancmange – Blind Vision
Ultra Satan – Best Chemicals (Peaking Lights Freedom Rock Remix)
Bullion – Blue Pedro
Dorothy Norwood – He’s A Friend