The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.07.20

Strongboi – strongboi

Sven Atterton – Prime Time

Dope Lemon – Hey You

Mac DeMarco – Nobody

The Limiñanas – Calentita (feat. Nuria)

Sébastien Tellier – Venezia

Moon Duo – Lost Heads

Messer – Versiegelte Zeit

Michèle Claire – In the Bush

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Wovon Ich So Erschöpft Bin

L’Épée – Ghost Rider

Noir Boy George – Ta Beauté C’est Un Cancer

Kælan Mikla – Kalt

Zoo Kid – Greyscale

Wooden Shjips – Staring At The Sun

Swear I Love You – Under The Pines

Sun Cousto – Sun Is Out

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Kurt Vile – Bassackwards

Calibro 35 – Black Moon (feat. MEI)

Lin Pesto – Bir Düşün

Mr. Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)

Allez Allez – African Queen

2 Belgen – Opération Coup de Poing

Nacht Und Nebel – Zafari

Nina Hagen – African Reggae

Southside Of Bombay – Whats The Time Mr Wolf

Joanne Wilson – Got To Have You

BLO – Gotta Get Me A Better Head

Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun

Bayo Damazio – Dizzy With Love

Mixed Grill – Brand New Wayo

Chico Buarque – Tem Mais Samba

Blancmange – Blind Vision

Ultra Satan – Best Chemicals (Peaking Lights Freedom Rock Remix)

Bullion – Blue Pedro

Dorothy Norwood – He’s A Friend