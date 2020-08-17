Gespielte Sommer Lieder 18.08.2020

171 Sendung 18.08.2020
Gespielte Sommer Lieder
01 The Raconteurs – Yellow Sun 2006
02 Link Wray & The Raymen – Summer Dream 1964
03 The Who – Summertime Blues 1970
04 Eddie Cochran – Summertime Blues 1958
05 Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals 1996
06 The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer 1979
07 Iggy & The Trolls – Here Comes The Summer 2003
08 James Gang – Summer Breezes 1974
09 Jimi Hendrix – Long Hot Summer Night 1968
10 Love – Bummer In The Summer 1967
11 Primal Scream – Beautiful Summer 2008
12 Hanoi Rocks – Ice Cream Summer 1983
13 The Beach Boys – Keepin‘ the Summer Alive 1980
14 Rio Reiser – Der Sommer kommt 1987
15 Polo Hofer & die Schmetterband – Summer
16 WEED – Stay in the Summer 2015
17 Gil Scott Heron – The Summer Of ’42
