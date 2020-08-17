der Morgen
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 1.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.1., 20:00 - 21:00
Gespielte Sommer Lieder 18.08.2020

171 Sendung 18.08.2020
Gespielte Sommer Lieder
01 The Raconteurs – Yellow Sun 2006
02 Link Wray & The Raymen – Summer Dream 1964
03 The Who – Summertime Blues 1970
04 Eddie Cochran – Summertime Blues 1958
05 Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals 1996
06 The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer 1979
07 Iggy & The Trolls – Here Comes The Summer 2003
08 James Gang – Summer Breezes 1974
09 Jimi Hendrix – Long Hot Summer Night 1968
10 Love – Bummer In The Summer 1967
11 Primal Scream – Beautiful Summer 2008
12 Hanoi Rocks – Ice Cream Summer 1983
13 The Beach Boys – Keepin‘ the Summer Alive 1980
14 Rio Reiser – Der Sommer kommt 1987
15 Polo Hofer & die Schmetterband – Summer
68 188
16 WEED – Stay in the Summer 2015
17 Gil Scott Heron – The Summer Of ’42

