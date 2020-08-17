Gespielte Sommer Lieder 18.08.2020

171 Sendung 18.08.2020

Gespielte Sommer Lieder

01 The Raconteurs – Yellow Sun 2006

02 Link Wray & The Raymen – Summer Dream 1964

03 The Who – Summertime Blues 1970

04 Eddie Cochran – Summertime Blues 1958

05 Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals 1996

06 The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer 1979

07 Iggy & The Trolls – Here Comes The Summer 2003

08 James Gang – Summer Breezes 1974

09 Jimi Hendrix – Long Hot Summer Night 1968

10 Love – Bummer In The Summer 1967

11 Primal Scream – Beautiful Summer 2008

12 Hanoi Rocks – Ice Cream Summer 1983

13 The Beach Boys – Keepin‘ the Summer Alive 1980

14 Rio Reiser – Der Sommer kommt 1987

15 Polo Hofer & die Schmetterband – Summer

16 WEED – Stay in the Summer 2015

17 Gil Scott Heron – The Summer Of ’42