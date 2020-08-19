der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 26.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.08.20

Shigeru Umebayashi – Yumeji’s Theme (In The Mood for Love)
Courtney C. Hines & Joshua Long – Ode to my Creative Genius
Archie Shepp – Blasé
Chris McGregor and the Castle Lager Big Band – Switch
Bobby Wright – Blood Of An American
Outkast – Crumblin‘ Erb
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
The Fontanelles – Horns of Freedom
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
Run The Jewels – Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)
Cardi B – WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Oxmo Puccino – Ma Life (feat. Orelsan)
Ol Kainry & Dany Dan – Crie Mon Nom 2005
Ab-Soul – The End Is Near (feat. Mac Miller)
20syl – Voices (feat. Rita J.)
M.I.A. – Borders
Neta Elkayam – Khoti Khoti
El Khat – Ya Raiyat
Ondatrópica – Cumbia Espacial
Miguel de Deus – Black Soul Brother
Black Blood – A.I.E. A’mwana
Magalie Noël – Une Énorme Samba
Dom Salvador E Abolição – O Rio
El MIchels Affair – Sha Na Na
Holy Hive – Hypnosis
L’Éclair – Carousel
Dolphin Flight – Les Amants du Passé
Melissa Kassab – Trucker Speed
Jason Molina – Thistle Blue

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

