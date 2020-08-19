The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.08.20

Shigeru Umebayashi – Yumeji’s Theme (In The Mood for Love)

Courtney C. Hines & Joshua Long – Ode to my Creative Genius

Archie Shepp – Blasé

Chris McGregor and the Castle Lager Big Band – Switch

Bobby Wright – Blood Of An American

Outkast – Crumblin‘ Erb

Songhoy Blues – Bamako

The Fontanelles – Horns of Freedom

The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire

Run The Jewels – Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

Cardi B – WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Oxmo Puccino – Ma Life (feat. Orelsan)

Ol Kainry & Dany Dan – Crie Mon Nom 2005

Ab-Soul – The End Is Near (feat. Mac Miller)

20syl – Voices (feat. Rita J.)

M.I.A. – Borders

Neta Elkayam – Khoti Khoti

El Khat – Ya Raiyat

Ondatrópica – Cumbia Espacial

Miguel de Deus – Black Soul Brother

Black Blood – A.I.E. A’mwana

Magalie Noël – Une Énorme Samba

Dom Salvador E Abolição – O Rio

El MIchels Affair – Sha Na Na

Holy Hive – Hypnosis

L’Éclair – Carousel

Dolphin Flight – Les Amants du Passé

Melissa Kassab – Trucker Speed

Jason Molina – Thistle Blue