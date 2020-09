Playlist vom 30.09.20

Odetta – Waterboy

Jim Croce – I Got A Name

Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind

Janis Joplin – Move Over

Arun Ghosh – Deshkar (Love In The Morning)

Get The Blessing – Moot (feat. Clive Deamer)

U.K. Trio – Chirp Rate

Nubiyan Twist – Brother (feat. Nubiya Brandon)

Yazmin Lacey – Body Needs Healing

KOKOROKO – Carry Me Home

Tiana Khasi – They Call Me

Sharon Revoal – Reaching For Our Star

Minority Band – Tasty Tune