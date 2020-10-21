The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.10.20

Manuel Darquart – Ecstacy Beach

Simon Peter – Ottimismo

Len „Boogsie“ Sharpe – Boogie Kaiso (Edit)

John Gibbs And U.S. Steel Orchestra – Trinidad (Special Disco Mix)

Stand High Patrol – Ruckus

Daft Punk – Veridis Quo

Tommy Tucker – Hi-Heel Sneakers

Cedell Davis – Boogie Chillen

Al Kooper & Shuggie Otis – Double Or Nothing

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Move On Up

Fareed Haque & The Flat Earth Ensemble – Blu Hindoo (feat. Willerm Delisfort, Alex Austin, Jason Smart, Jim Feist, Ganesh Kumar and David Hartsman)

Oscar Peterson – C Jam Blues

Takuya Kuroda – ABC

Miles Davis – ‚Round Midnight

Kamasi Washington – Henrietta Our Hero

Syrup – Sweat Shop

SAULT – Don’t Waste My Time

Spillage Village, EARTHGANG, JID – End of Daze (feat. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, Hollywood JB)

Yugen Blakrok – Ochre

IDPizzle – Billie Jin

Jitwam – Opendoors

Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy

Wayne Smith ‎- Life Is A Moment In Space

Ignatz & De Stervende Honden – Japan Is Romantic

La Düsseldorf – Geld

Sophie Hunger – I Opened A Bar

the Notwist – Oh Sweet Fire (feat. Ben LaMar Gay)

Rodrigo Amarante – Hourglass

Taboo – Gammabolo

Senyaka ‎- In The Mood

Mafika – Roadblock

Jivaro – What Next (Dub Mix)

V.O. – Mashisa (Dub)

Larry Marshall – I’ve Got To Make It

The Gladiators – Jah Jah Go Before Us