The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Klangbecken
Bonfires (live from the Distillery) - Elder Island
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 21.10.20

Manuel Darquart – Ecstacy Beach
Simon Peter – Ottimismo
Len „Boogsie“ Sharpe – Boogie Kaiso (Edit)
John Gibbs And U.S. Steel Orchestra – Trinidad (Special Disco Mix)
Stand High Patrol – Ruckus
Daft Punk – Veridis Quo
Tommy Tucker – Hi-Heel Sneakers
Cedell Davis – Boogie Chillen
Al Kooper & Shuggie Otis – Double Or Nothing
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Move On Up
Fareed Haque & The Flat Earth Ensemble – Blu Hindoo (feat. Willerm Delisfort, Alex Austin, Jason Smart, Jim Feist, Ganesh Kumar and David Hartsman)
Oscar Peterson – C Jam Blues
Takuya Kuroda – ABC
Miles Davis – ‚Round Midnight
Kamasi Washington – Henrietta Our Hero
Syrup – Sweat Shop
SAULT – Don’t Waste My Time
Spillage Village, EARTHGANG, JID – End of Daze (feat. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, Hollywood JB)
Yugen Blakrok – Ochre
IDPizzle – Billie Jin
Jitwam – Opendoors
Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy
Wayne Smith ‎- Life Is A Moment In Space
Ignatz & De Stervende Honden – Japan Is Romantic
La Düsseldorf – Geld
Sophie Hunger – I Opened A Bar
the Notwist – Oh Sweet Fire (feat. Ben LaMar Gay)
Rodrigo Amarante – Hourglass
Taboo – Gammabolo
Senyaka ‎- In The Mood
Mafika – Roadblock
Jivaro – What Next (Dub Mix)
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub)
Larry Marshall – I’ve Got To Make It
The Gladiators – Jah Jah Go Before Us

