Gespielte Musik 24.11.2020

178 Sendung 24.11.2020
Gespielte Lieder
01 Kevin Morby – OMG Rock n Roll 2019
02 Nick Porsche feat. Domi Chansorn – This Is What I Got 2013 CH
03 Nick Porsche – Justify 2020 CH
04 Dakotah – Scars 2020 CH
05 Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles 2020 CH
06 Frederik – Portraits 2020 CH
07 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Cecilia 2019 CH
08 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Gin Tonic 2020 CH
09 Foo Fighters – Shame Shame 2020
10 Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea 2020
11 Mick Abrahams – Greyhound Bus 1971
12 Rolling Stones – Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)2020
13 Jimmy Castor – Bertha Butt Boogie 1975
14 The Gossip – Perfect World 2012