Gespielte Musik 24.11.2020

178 Sendung 24.11.2020

Gespielte Lieder

01 Kevin Morby – OMG Rock n Roll 2019

02 Nick Porsche feat. Domi Chansorn – This Is What I Got 2013 CH

03 Nick Porsche – Justify 2020 CH

04 Dakotah – Scars 2020 CH

05 Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles 2020 CH

06 Frederik – Portraits 2020 CH

07 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Cecilia 2019 CH

08 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Gin Tonic 2020 CH

09 Foo Fighters – Shame Shame 2020

10 Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea 2020

11 Mick Abrahams – Greyhound Bus 1971

12 Rolling Stones – Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)2020

13 Jimmy Castor – Bertha Butt Boogie 1975

14 The Gossip – Perfect World 2012