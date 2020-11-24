AbbAZappA
It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
Gespielte Musik 24.11.2020

01 Kevin Morby – OMG Rock n Roll 2019

02 Nick Porsche feat. Domi Chansorn – This Is What I Got 2013 CH

03 Nick Porsche – Justify 2020 CH

04 Dakotah – Scars 2020 CH

05 Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles 2020 CH

06 Frederik – Portraits 2020 CH

07 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Cecilia 2019 CH

08 Dennis Kiss & The Sleepers – Gin Tonic 2020 CH

09 Foo Fighters – Shame Shame 2020

10 Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea 2020

11 Mick Abrahams – Greyhound Bus 1971

12 Rolling Stones – Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)2020

13 Jimmy Castor – Bertha Butt Boogie 1975

14 The Gossip – Perfect World 2012