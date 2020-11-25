der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 2.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.2., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.11.20

Esmeray – Garip Anam
Jean Pierre Mirouze – Sexopolis
George Benson – Breezin‘
Letta Mbulu – What’s Wrong With Groovin‘
Shinehead – Billie Jean
Shortie No Mass – U Like My Style
OMEGAH RED – Books of War (feat. MF DOOM and RZA)
Nujabes – Horizon
Os Mutantes – A Minha Menina
Claudia – Deixa Eu Dizer
Sunny Boy ‎- Love Affaire
Maya – Lait De Coco
The Drastics – Nilbog
Space Monkeyz – Jungle Fresh
Wailing Souls – Kingdom Rise Kingdom Fall
Bob Marley & the Wailers – Burnin‘ And Lootin‘
Smoke City – Underwater Love
Le Super Borgou de Parakou – Congolaise Benin Ye
Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Houzou Houzou Wa
Amara Touré – El Carretero
Zafer Dilek – İşte Hendek, İşte Deve
Ilaiyaraaja – Thanimayil (feat. Vani Jairam and Chorus)
Khruangbin – August Twelve
BadBadNotGood – Key To Love (Is Understanding) (feat. Jonah Yano)
KOKOROKO – Baba Ayoola
GREETINGS – I Care About You
Vision – Midnight Passion (Monaco Mix) (Underground Dub)
Sex Kino – We Have Ways Of Making You Dance
Yan Kruau & Michele Ottini – Una Via D’uscita
Belgica Erotica – Your mistress is pregnant
20 Fingers – Short Dick Man (Club Mix) (feat. Gillette)

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.11.20 Ali Farka Toure & Ry Cooder - Ai Du Tinariwen - Imidiwan Ahi Sigdim Mdou Moctar - Chismiten Les Filles De Illighadad - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.11.20 Cajun Dance Party - The Hill, the View & the Lights Lomelda - Columbia River J&L Defer - Johnny, Dream Skinshape - Soul ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.11.20 Felbm - Colorists Hillside - Hidden Port Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi Alex Puddu - Discotheque GUTS - Good Morning Snacks - Nobody ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.10.20 Sal Nistico - Anthropology Emily Remler - Strollin' (with Hank Jones & Bob Maize) Les McCann - Burnin' Coal Azymuth, Ali Shaheed ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.10.20 Manuel Darquart - Ecstacy Beach Simon Peter – Ottimismo Len "Boogsie" Sharpe - Boogie Kaiso (Edit) John Gibbs And U.S. Steel ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.10.20 Madrugada - 4-Track Country Songs, Pt. II Dan Johnston - The Story Of An Artist Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage - My Girlfriend ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.10.20 Skip Mahoaney & The Casuals - I Need Your Love (Edit) Linda Balentine - Glad About That Roy Hytower - I Want Some More Bettye ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.09.20 Odetta - Waterboy Jim Croce - I Got A Name Etta James - I'd Rather Go Blind Janis Joplin - Move Over Arun Ghosh - Deshkar (Love In ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.09.20 Marlena Shaw - Woman Of The Ghetto Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Fo Sho Richard 'Groove' Holmes - Groovin' For Mr. G. Gil Scott-Heron, ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.09.20 Chip Wickham - Interstellar islandman - Zebra Makaya McCraven - Half Steppin' Sarathy Korwar - Juggernaut (feat. Kushal Gaya) Ralph ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.09.20 Sam Cooke - Wonderful World Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos - Til You're Gone Myron & E - If I Gave You My Love Nicole Willis ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.09.20 The Budos Band - Long in the Tooth Phat Fred - Stay On The Groove The Boogaloo Investigators - Sleepwalk The Sweet Vandals - Do It ... >