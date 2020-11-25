The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.11.20

Esmeray – Garip Anam

Jean Pierre Mirouze – Sexopolis

George Benson – Breezin‘

Letta Mbulu – What’s Wrong With Groovin‘

Shinehead – Billie Jean

Shortie No Mass – U Like My Style

OMEGAH RED – Books of War (feat. MF DOOM and RZA)

Nujabes – Horizon

Os Mutantes – A Minha Menina

Claudia – Deixa Eu Dizer

Sunny Boy ‎- Love Affaire

Maya – Lait De Coco

The Drastics – Nilbog

Space Monkeyz – Jungle Fresh

Wailing Souls – Kingdom Rise Kingdom Fall

Bob Marley & the Wailers – Burnin‘ And Lootin‘

Smoke City – Underwater Love

Le Super Borgou de Parakou – Congolaise Benin Ye

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Houzou Houzou Wa

Amara Touré – El Carretero

Zafer Dilek – İşte Hendek, İşte Deve

Ilaiyaraaja – Thanimayil (feat. Vani Jairam and Chorus)

Khruangbin – August Twelve

BadBadNotGood – Key To Love (Is Understanding) (feat. Jonah Yano)

KOKOROKO – Baba Ayoola

GREETINGS – I Care About You

Vision – Midnight Passion (Monaco Mix) (Underground Dub)

Sex Kino – We Have Ways Of Making You Dance

Yan Kruau & Michele Ottini – Una Via D’uscita

Belgica Erotica – Your mistress is pregnant

20 Fingers – Short Dick Man (Club Mix) (feat. Gillette)