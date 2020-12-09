Klangbecken
Kiss the Sky - Nino Moschella, Shawn Lee
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Der Morgen Mittwoch

tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 09.12.20

Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed
The Builders and the Butchers – Black Dresses
The Black Keys – Psychotic Girl
Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile – Outta the Woodwork
Dinosaur Jr. – Start Choppin‘
Louis Jucker – 31 Years Of Waiting For This
Menahan Street Band – Midnight Morning
Leonie Leonie – Pip, I’m Out Of This
Bar-Kays – Too Hot To Stop
Three Days Ahead – Rollin Love, Pt. 2
The Basic – Milk
Joe Thomas – Chile Con Carmen
Nick Waterhouse – I Feel An Urge Coming On
Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut
Richard Groove Holmes – Red Onion
Rudolph Johnson – The Highest Pleasure
Peter Walker – Morning Joy
Altın Gün – Ordunun Dereleri
Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyche Rock (Chopped Up)
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Acid Arab – Stil (feat. Cem Yıldız)
Ammar 808 – Mahaganapatim (feat. K.L. Sreeram)
Jayda G – Move To The Front (Disco Mix) [Dâm-Funk Re-Freak]
Avalon Emerson – One More Fluorescent Rush
Slaylor Moon – Lady
BLO – Hypocrisy
Marijata – No Condition Is Permanent
The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
GMGN & Saucy Lady – It’s Time
Giovanni Damico – Essential
The Joubert Singers – Stand on the Word (Dimitri from Paris Sunday Morning Remix)
Soundstream – Rainmaker
Rss Disco – Des Taxis Pour Les Galaxies
Typical Combo, Le Groupe Madras, Les Players – Vieille Madam’ar
The Hottest Morning Show In Town

