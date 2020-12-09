tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 09.12.20

Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed

The Builders and the Butchers – Black Dresses

The Black Keys – Psychotic Girl

Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile – Outta the Woodwork

Dinosaur Jr. – Start Choppin‘

Louis Jucker – 31 Years Of Waiting For This

Menahan Street Band – Midnight Morning

Leonie Leonie – Pip, I’m Out Of This

Bar-Kays – Too Hot To Stop

Three Days Ahead – Rollin Love, Pt. 2

The Basic – Milk

Joe Thomas – Chile Con Carmen

Nick Waterhouse – I Feel An Urge Coming On

Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut

Richard Groove Holmes – Red Onion

Rudolph Johnson – The Highest Pleasure

Peter Walker – Morning Joy

Altın Gün – Ordunun Dereleri

Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyche Rock (Chopped Up)

Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

Acid Arab – Stil (feat. Cem Yıldız)

Ammar 808 – Mahaganapatim (feat. K.L. Sreeram)

Jayda G – Move To The Front (Disco Mix) [Dâm-Funk Re-Freak]

Avalon Emerson – One More Fluorescent Rush

Slaylor Moon – Lady

BLO – Hypocrisy

Marijata – No Condition Is Permanent

The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog

GMGN & Saucy Lady – It’s Time

Giovanni Damico – Essential

The Joubert Singers – Stand on the Word (Dimitri from Paris Sunday Morning Remix)

Soundstream – Rainmaker

Rss Disco – Des Taxis Pour Les Galaxies

Typical Combo, Le Groupe Madras, Les Players – Vieille Madam’ar

