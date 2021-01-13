tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 13.01.21

Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra – Doin‘ The Carvin‘ For Thabo

Piero Umiliani – Relaxin‘ With Chet (Chet Baker)

Little Richard – The Rill Thing

Love & Jimi Hendrix – Loon

Elsworth James – Calypso Music

Erick Saint-Laurent – Le Temps D’y Penser

Blurt – Arthur

Nouvelle Vague – Psyche

Supergombo – Nâ Kuima

Oluko Imo – Imo

Musicism – Bermuda Triangle

Ofo The Black Company – Beautiful Daddy

Cicada – Oli Nkwu

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Migibima Moltual

Lance Ferguson – Thick & Thin (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O.)

MF Doom – Bistro (feat. Madvillain, Madlib)

Run The Jewels – Legend Has It

Siul Hughes – I Am

D’Angelo And The Vanguard – Really Love

Blood Orange – Chewing Gum (feat. A$AP Rocky, Project Pat)

Victrola – Maritime Tatami

Front 242 – Headhunter

Kedr Livanskiy – There Was A Time (было время)

Camilla Sparksss – Quasi Cool

Sexual Harrassment – I Need A Freak

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Planet Rock

Royalcash – Radio Acitivity

Psychic Mirros – Charlene

Antonio Sorrentiono – Luna Lù

Nu Guinea – Parev‘ Ajere

Peggy Gou – Starry Night (Original Mix)

Pino D’Angelo – Okay Okay

Cybotron – Clear

Change – Hold Tight (Extended Version)

Yesterday’s New Quintet – Life’s Angles

Nick Waterhouse – Place Names