tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 13.01.21
Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra – Doin‘ The Carvin‘ For Thabo
Piero Umiliani – Relaxin‘ With Chet (Chet Baker)
Little Richard – The Rill Thing
Love & Jimi Hendrix – Loon
Elsworth James – Calypso Music
Erick Saint-Laurent – Le Temps D’y Penser
Blurt – Arthur
Nouvelle Vague – Psyche
Supergombo – Nâ Kuima
Oluko Imo – Imo
Musicism – Bermuda Triangle
Ofo The Black Company – Beautiful Daddy
Cicada – Oli Nkwu
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Migibima Moltual
Lance Ferguson – Thick & Thin (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O.)
MF Doom – Bistro (feat. Madvillain, Madlib)
Run The Jewels – Legend Has It
Siul Hughes – I Am
D’Angelo And The Vanguard – Really Love
Blood Orange – Chewing Gum (feat. A$AP Rocky, Project Pat)
Victrola – Maritime Tatami
Front 242 – Headhunter
Kedr Livanskiy – There Was A Time (было время)
Camilla Sparksss – Quasi Cool
Sexual Harrassment – I Need A Freak
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Planet Rock
Royalcash – Radio Acitivity
Psychic Mirros – Charlene
Antonio Sorrentiono – Luna Lù
Nu Guinea – Parev‘ Ajere
Peggy Gou – Starry Night (Original Mix)
Pino D’Angelo – Okay Okay
Cybotron – Clear
Change – Hold Tight (Extended Version)
Yesterday’s New Quintet – Life’s Angles
Nick Waterhouse – Place Names