The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21
Django Reinhardt – Sweet Georgia Brown
Ella Fitzgerald – Sweet Georgia Brown
Oscar Peterson – C. Jam Blues
Jeanne Lee – Sundance
Dundundun – Anansi
Ethyos 440 – Evil Ethio
MC 900 Ft. Jesus – Gracias Pepé
Drake – Blem
POiSON GiRL FRiEND – Nobody
TOKiMONSTA – Come And Go (Instrumental)
Laurie Anderson – O Superman
UMFANG – Hard Bear
Tears For Fears – Mad World
Jean-Michel Jarre – Equinoxe 4
The Cure – Splintered In Her Heaad
Planet Patrol – Play At Your Own Risk (12″ Single Vocal Version)
Otto Von Ohr – Hunched
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Midnight Express – Danger Zone (Extended Version)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
Space Ghost – Sea Snake Island
Nelson Of The East – Draw Me
Wool& The Pants – Bottom Of Tokyo
John Frusciante – Untitled 3 (Mix 2 !!)
Augenwasser – What’s On Your Mind?
Goat – Det Som Aldrig Förändras/Diarabi
Ifriqiyya Electrique – He Eh Lalla
Pontiak – Ignorance Makes Me High
Group Doueh & Cheveu – Bord De Mer
Mazouni – Clichy
Land Of Kush – Safe Space
Le Club Des Chats – Freakyrace
Movie Star Junkies – East End Serenade
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Vox Low – Some Words of Faith