The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21

Django Reinhardt – Sweet Georgia Brown

Ella Fitzgerald – Sweet Georgia Brown

Oscar Peterson – C. Jam Blues

Jeanne Lee – Sundance

Dundundun – Anansi

Ethyos 440 – Evil Ethio

MC 900 Ft. Jesus – Gracias Pepé

Drake – Blem

POiSON GiRL FRiEND – Nobody

TOKiMONSTA – Come And Go (Instrumental)

Laurie Anderson – O Superman

UMFANG – Hard Bear

Tears For Fears – Mad World

Jean-Michel Jarre – Equinoxe 4

The Cure – Splintered In Her Heaad

Planet Patrol – Play At Your Own Risk (12″ Single Vocal Version)

Otto Von Ohr – Hunched

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Midnight Express – Danger Zone (Extended Version)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love

Space Ghost – Sea Snake Island

Nelson Of The East – Draw Me

Wool& The Pants – Bottom Of Tokyo

John Frusciante – Untitled 3 (Mix 2 !!)

Augenwasser – What’s On Your Mind?

Goat – Det Som Aldrig Förändras/Diarabi

Ifriqiyya Electrique – He Eh Lalla

Pontiak – Ignorance Makes Me High

Group Doueh & Cheveu – Bord De Mer

Mazouni – Clichy

Land Of Kush – Safe Space

Le Club Des Chats – Freakyrace

Movie Star Junkies – East End Serenade

Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Vox Low – Some Words of Faith