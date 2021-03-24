Klangbecken
Eviction Notice - Kojaque
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 31.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21

Django Reinhardt – Sweet Georgia Brown
Ella Fitzgerald – Sweet Georgia Brown
Oscar Peterson – C. Jam Blues
Jeanne Lee – Sundance
Dundundun – Anansi
Ethyos 440 – Evil Ethio
MC 900 Ft. Jesus – Gracias Pepé
Drake – Blem
POiSON GiRL FRiEND – Nobody
TOKiMONSTA – Come And Go (Instrumental)
Laurie Anderson – O Superman
UMFANG – Hard Bear
Tears For Fears – Mad World
Jean-Michel Jarre – Equinoxe 4
The Cure – Splintered In Her Heaad
Planet Patrol – Play At Your Own Risk (12″ Single Vocal Version)
Otto Von Ohr – Hunched
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Midnight Express – Danger Zone (Extended Version)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love
Space Ghost – Sea Snake Island
Nelson Of The East – Draw Me
Wool& The Pants – Bottom Of Tokyo
John Frusciante – Untitled 3 (Mix 2 !!)
Augenwasser – What’s On Your Mind?
Goat – Det Som Aldrig Förändras/Diarabi
Ifriqiyya Electrique – He Eh Lalla
Pontiak – Ignorance Makes Me High
Group Doueh & Cheveu – Bord De Mer
Mazouni – Clichy
Land Of Kush – Safe Space
Le Club Des Chats – Freakyrace
Movie Star Junkies – East End Serenade
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Vox Low – Some Words of Faith

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21 Balduin - Autumn America - A Horse With No Name Fairport Convention - A Sailor's Life Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry ... >

·

The Hottest MorningShow In Town

Playlist vom 10.03.21 Sandro Brugnolini & Luigi Malatesta - Afro Free Coleman Hawkins - Lover Man Azuquita Y Su Orquesta Melao - Salsa Na'Ma' Charlie ... >

·

The Hottest Motning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.03.21 Wes Montgomery - Round Midnight Charlie Christian - Swing To Bop Y Bülbül - Go Goose Go Altın Gün - Sevda Olmasaydi A Macaca with ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.02.21 Mahmoud Ahmed - Tezeta Ali Farka Toure, Ry Cooder - Ai Du Bob Moses & Billy Martin - Boat Song Part II Hausmeister - Grosse ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.02.21 Eden Ahbez - La Mar Infinite Bisous - Your Mind Leoni Leoni - You're Beautiful Seen From The Back Julia Holter - Feel You Cindy Lee ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.02.21

The Bill Evans Trio - Stairway To The Stars Art Tatum - Love For Sale Tiny Grimes - Drinking Beer Son ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.02.21 A Band Of Buriers - Yawning Wounds Simón Díaz - Tonada de luna llena Milton Nascimento - Travessia Gal Costa - Relance Azymuth - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.01.21 Olof Dreijer - Echoes From Mamori Coeo - Like It Is (Mixed) Madrid Groove - Suave Aretha Franklin - Don't Let Me Lose This ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.01.21 Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra - Doin' The Carvin' For Thabo Piero Umiliani - Relaxin' With Chet (Chet Baker) Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.01.21 Pharoah Sanders - Black Unity (Part 1) Don Cherry - Karmapa Chenno King Krule - La Lune Juana Molina - Cosoco Timber Timber - Magic ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.12.20 Key & Cleary - Since I Lost Your Love Spontaneous Overthrow - Take Out The Time Otis G Johnson - He's The Way Dwight Sykes - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.20.20 Bessie Jones & The Georgia Sea Island Singers - Buzzard Lope Boy Blue, Willie Jones & Joe Lee - Joe Lee's Rock Odetta - ... >