der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 28.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.04.21
 
Lightnin‘ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
Muddy Waters – Champagne & Reefer
Cat Toren’s Human Kind – Soul
Mock Quintet – Bolsa De Perrito
Ronnie Matthews, Roland Alexander, Freddie Hubbard – The Orient
David Byrne & Brian Eno – Regiment
Luis Gasca – Street Dude
Fred Frith – Evolution
Bégayer – La Minute Familiale
Mama Rosin – Marilou
Blonde Redhead – Falling Man
Girl Band – Pears For Lunch
Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
Snowboy & The Latin Section – Ritmo Snowbo
João Donato – Bambu

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.04.21 The Durutti Column - Never Known The Caribs - Taboo Keith And Enid - Worried Over You Walter Gavitt Ferguson - One Pant Man Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet Derrick Morgan - Tougher Than Tough Roland Alphonso - Back Beat Toots & The Maytals - 54-46 Was My Number Lord Echo - Thinking Of You Guts - And the Living is Easy Eddie Hopper - Tomorrow's Sun Lovindeer - Your Friendly Neighbourhood Mugger Ralph Weeks - Algo Muy Profundo (feat. Combo Lulo) Adrian ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.04.21 Louis Armstrong - Mack The Knife Dj Shadow - Organ Donor Röyksopp - So Easy Anadol - Adieu Sébastien Tellier - Devine Château Ghetto - Espace fumeur Forest Swords - The Plumes Darkside - Golden Arrow Beat Bronco Organ Trio - Missoula-Nairobi, Pt. 2 Electronic System - Sky Lab Skinshape - I Didn't Know Felbm - When It Rains Foxygen - San Francisco Almunia - New Moon St. Vincent - The Melting Of The Sun Outer Space - Not Even Light Dan Boadi And The African ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 31.03.21 Neil Young - Heart Of Gold Yaw - Where Would You Be Baby Huey - A Change Is Going To Come Lilacs & Champagne - Shower Scene Pond - Jumbo The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone Cochon Double - Rat Mort King Krule - Lizard State The Stepkids - La La Snail Mail - Thinning Giovanni Tommaso - Square Dance In Tokio Titanic - Searchin' Pierre Lavin Pop Band - Ufo Invasion Kalyanji Anandji - Dharmatma Theme Music Group Takhala Ha - Dokhtar E Darya Σωτηρης ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21 Django Reinhardt - Sweet Georgia Brown Ella Fitzgerald - Sweet Georgia Brown Oscar Peterson - C. Jam Blues Jeanne Lee - Sundance Dundundun - Anansi Ethyos 440 - Evil Ethio MC 900 Ft. Jesus - Gracias Pepé Drake - Blem POiSON GiRL FRiEND - Nobody TOKiMONSTA - Come And Go (Instrumental) Laurie Anderson - O Superman UMFANG - Hard Bear Tears For Fears - Mad World Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe 4 The Cure - Splintered In Her Heaad Planet Patrol - Play At Your Own ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21 Balduin - Autumn America - A Horse With No Name Fairport Convention - A Sailor's Life Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry ... >

The Hottest MorningShow In Town

Playlist vom 10.03.21 Sandro Brugnolini & Luigi Malatesta - Afro Free Coleman Hawkins - Lover Man Azuquita Y Su Orquesta Melao - Salsa Na'Ma' Charlie ... >

The Hottest Motning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.03.21 Wes Montgomery - Round Midnight Charlie Christian - Swing To Bop Y Bülbül - Go Goose Go Altın Gün - Sevda Olmasaydi A Macaca with ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.02.21 Mahmoud Ahmed - Tezeta Ali Farka Toure, Ry Cooder - Ai Du Bob Moses & Billy Martin - Boat Song Part II Hausmeister - Grosse ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.02.21 Eden Ahbez - La Mar Infinite Bisous - Your Mind Leoni Leoni - You're Beautiful Seen From The Back Julia Holter - Feel You Cindy Lee ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.02.21

The Bill Evans Trio - Stairway To The Stars Art Tatum - Love For Sale Tiny Grimes - Drinking Beer Son ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.02.21 A Band Of Buriers - Yawning Wounds Simón Díaz - Tonada de luna llena Milton Nascimento - Travessia Gal Costa - Relance Azymuth - ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.01.21 Olof Dreijer - Echoes From Mamori Coeo - Like It Is (Mixed) Madrid Groove - Suave Aretha Franklin - Don't Let Me Lose This ... >