Playlist vom 21.04.21
Lightnin‘ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
Muddy Waters – Champagne & Reefer
Cat Toren’s Human Kind – Soul
Mock Quintet – Bolsa De Perrito
Ronnie Matthews, Roland Alexander, Freddie Hubbard – The Orient
David Byrne & Brian Eno – Regiment
Luis Gasca – Street Dude
Fred Frith – Evolution
Bégayer – La Minute Familiale
Mama Rosin – Marilou
Blonde Redhead – Falling Man
Girl Band – Pears For Lunch
Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
Snowboy & The Latin Section – Ritmo Snowbo
João Donato – Bambu
The Hottest Morning Show In Town
Playlist vom 21.04.21