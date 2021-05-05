The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 05.05.21
Gil Scott-Heron- Angel Dust
El Michaels Affair – Murkit Gem
John Wright Trio – South Side Soul
The Joe Tatton Trio – Sunday Shade
Henryk Debich – Monika
Sun Ra – Nubia
Ruby Rushton – One Mo‘ Dram
Diana Ross – It’s My House (12″ remix)
Commy Bassey – Looking For My Man
The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – PIMP
Tommy Guerrero – Sidewalk Soul
Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove – Hotel California
Swan Wash – Travel’s Gavel
Trash Mantra – Trash Land Blues
Girls Names – The New Life
Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes
Klaus Johann Grobe – KOthek
Los Orioles – Le Loup
Arthur Russel – That’s Us/Wild Combination
Mike Slaughter – In Time
Cymande – The Message
Black Pumas – Colors
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Jimmy’s Groove
Kourosh Yaghmaei – Niyayesh
Googoosh – Gol Bi Goldon
Erkin Koray – Estarabim
Zantagola – Seli Drums (Original Mix)
Mystic Jungle – Psychic Voodoo
Emilie Zoé – The Barren Land
————REA Live————