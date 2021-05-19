25 Jahre RaBe
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town – Sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 19.05.21

Pastor T.L. Barrett & the Youth For Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu
Amara Touré – Afalago
Almas Fronterizas – El Barrio
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
Phoenician Drive – Deep Morning (Unplugged)
The Wamaki’s – Knoppie
Deerhoof – Believe E.S.P.
Beck – Loser
Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons
La Femme – Paradigme
the Residents – Life Would Be Wonderful
Jamie Branch – Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2
Future Sound Cartel – Communities Chest (feat. Rosie Alena and Stephen J Payne)
Fontaines D.C. – I Don’t Belong
Swear I Love You – Smoke & Mirrors
black midi – John L
Leonie Leonie – Langsam Müed
Temps des Nuits – Plus de ce Monde
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Run The Jewels – Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & Dj Premier)
Haiyti – Toxisch
Becky On The Beat – Henny & Balaclavas
Græns – Universal Dub (Encounter With Fanon)
One Sentence. Supervisor – Acedia
Augenwasser – Washed Game

———- HOWALD Live @Sollbrustelle ———-
Willie Wright – Right On For The Darkness

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.05.21 U.K. Trio - Bad Hunter KOKOROKO - Ti De King Krule - La Lune Blood Orange - Jewelry Infinite Bisous - Your Mind Waxahatchee - ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 05.05.21 Gil Scott-Heron- Angel Dust El Michaels Affair - Murkit Gem John Wright Trio - South Side Soul The Joe Tatton Trio - Sunday Shade Henryk Debich - Monika Sun Ra - Nubia Ruby Rushton - One Mo' Dram Diana Ross - It's My House (12" remix) Commy Bassey - Looking For My Man The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band - PIMP Tommy Guerrero - Sidewalk Soul Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove - Hotel California Swan Wash - Travel's Gavel Trash Mantra - Trash Land Blues Girls ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.21 Elmore James - It hurts Me Too Etta James - The Sky IS Crying Dave Van Ronk - Sporting Life Blues J.J. Cale - You Got Me On So Bad Ween - Buenas Tardes Amigo Hola Ghost - Spanish Moon St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Like A Mighty River 2Pac - Picture Me Rollin' Young MC - Principal's Office El Michel's Affair - Murkit Gem Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time Finsta Bundy - Don't Stress Tomorrow (feat D. Rock) Kool And The Gang - Winter Sadness Isaac Hayes - ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.04.21   Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Muddy Waters - Champagne & Reefer Cat Toren's Human Kind - Soul Mock Quintet - Bolsa De Perrito Ronnie Matthews, Roland Alexander, Freddie Hubbard - The Orient David Byrne & Brian Eno - Regiment Luis Gasca - Street Dude Fred Frith - Evolution Bégayer - La Minute Familiale Mama Rosin - Marilou Blonde Redhead - Falling Man Girl Band - Pears For Lunch Grace Jones - La Vie En Rose Snowboy & The Latin ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.04.21 The Durutti Column - Never Known The Caribs - Taboo Keith And Enid - Worried Over You Walter Gavitt Ferguson - One Pant Man Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet Derrick Morgan - Tougher Than Tough Roland Alphonso - Back Beat Toots & The Maytals - 54-46 Was My Number Lord Echo - Thinking Of You Guts - And the Living is Easy Eddie Hopper - Tomorrow's Sun Lovindeer - Your Friendly Neighbourhood Mugger Ralph Weeks - Algo Muy Profundo (feat. Combo Lulo) Adrian ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.04.21 Louis Armstrong - Mack The Knife Dj Shadow - Organ Donor Röyksopp - So Easy Anadol - Adieu Sébastien Tellier - Devine Château Ghetto - Espace fumeur Forest Swords - The Plumes Darkside - Golden Arrow Beat Bronco Organ Trio - Missoula-Nairobi, Pt. 2 Electronic System - Sky Lab Skinshape - I Didn't Know Felbm - When It Rains Foxygen - San Francisco Almunia - New Moon St. Vincent - The Melting Of The Sun Outer Space - Not Even Light Dan Boadi And The African ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 31.03.21 Neil Young - Heart Of Gold Yaw - Where Would You Be Baby Huey - A Change Is Going To Come Lilacs & Champagne - Shower Scene Pond - Jumbo The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone Cochon Double - Rat Mort King Krule - Lizard State The Stepkids - La La Snail Mail - Thinning Giovanni Tommaso - Square Dance In Tokio Titanic - Searchin' Pierre Lavin Pop Band - Ufo Invasion Kalyanji Anandji - Dharmatma Theme Music Group Takhala Ha - Dokhtar E Darya Σωτηρης ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21 Django Reinhardt - Sweet Georgia Brown Ella Fitzgerald - Sweet Georgia Brown Oscar Peterson - C. Jam Blues Jeanne Lee - Sundance Dundundun - Anansi Ethyos 440 - Evil Ethio MC 900 Ft. Jesus - Gracias Pepé Drake - Blem POiSON GiRL FRiEND - Nobody TOKiMONSTA - Come And Go (Instrumental) Laurie Anderson - O Superman UMFANG - Hard Bear Tears For Fears - Mad World Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe 4 The Cure - Splintered In Her Heaad Planet Patrol - Play At Your Own ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21 Balduin - Autumn America - A Horse With No Name Fairport Convention - A Sailor's Life Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry ... >

The Hottest MorningShow In Town

Playlist vom 10.03.21 Sandro Brugnolini & Luigi Malatesta - Afro Free Coleman Hawkins - Lover Man Azuquita Y Su Orquesta Melao - Salsa Na'Ma' Charlie ... >

The Hottest Motning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.03.21 Wes Montgomery - Round Midnight Charlie Christian - Swing To Bop Y Bülbül - Go Goose Go Altın Gün - Sevda Olmasaydi A Macaca with ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.02.21 Mahmoud Ahmed - Tezeta Ali Farka Toure, Ry Cooder - Ai Du Bob Moses & Billy Martin - Boat Song Part II Hausmeister - Grosse ... >