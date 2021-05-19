The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 19.05.21

Pastor T.L. Barrett & the Youth For Christ Choir – Nobody Knows

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu

Amara Touré – Afalago

Almas Fronterizas – El Barrio

Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire

Phoenician Drive – Deep Morning (Unplugged)

The Wamaki’s – Knoppie

Deerhoof – Believe E.S.P.

Beck – Loser

Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons

La Femme – Paradigme

the Residents – Life Would Be Wonderful

Jamie Branch – Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2

Future Sound Cartel – Communities Chest (feat. Rosie Alena and Stephen J Payne)

Fontaines D.C. – I Don’t Belong

Swear I Love You – Smoke & Mirrors

black midi – John L

Leonie Leonie – Langsam Müed

Temps des Nuits – Plus de ce Monde

Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

Run The Jewels – Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & Dj Premier)

Haiyti – Toxisch

Becky On The Beat – Henny & Balaclavas

Græns – Universal Dub (Encounter With Fanon)

One Sentence. Supervisor – Acedia

Augenwasser – Washed Game

———- HOWALD Live @Sollbrustelle ———-

Willie Wright – Right On For The Darkness