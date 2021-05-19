The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 19.05.21
Pastor T.L. Barrett & the Youth For Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Sintayehu
Amara Touré – Afalago
Almas Fronterizas – El Barrio
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
Phoenician Drive – Deep Morning (Unplugged)
The Wamaki’s – Knoppie
Deerhoof – Believe E.S.P.
Beck – Loser
Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons
La Femme – Paradigme
the Residents – Life Would Be Wonderful
Jamie Branch – Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2
Future Sound Cartel – Communities Chest (feat. Rosie Alena and Stephen J Payne)
Fontaines D.C. – I Don’t Belong
Swear I Love You – Smoke & Mirrors
black midi – John L
Leonie Leonie – Langsam Müed
Temps des Nuits – Plus de ce Monde
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Run The Jewels – Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & Dj Premier)
Haiyti – Toxisch
Becky On The Beat – Henny & Balaclavas
Græns – Universal Dub (Encounter With Fanon)
One Sentence. Supervisor – Acedia
Augenwasser – Washed Game
———- HOWALD Live @Sollbrustelle ———-
Willie Wright – Right On For The Darkness