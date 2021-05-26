The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.05.21

Tony Black & Revolution Compared To What – Go To Work

Greyboy – Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson)

A-Ko – Soul ’69

The Meters – Cissy Strut

Amadou Balake – Super Bar Konon Mousso

Them Mushrooms Band – Mombasa

Amnesty – Mr President

Alain Peters – Rest Là Maloya

The Moonlighters – Right On Brother

The Hygrades – Rough Rider

Orasio Garcia & Young Musicians Aware – Outer Space (Part I)

Cyrill Dias & His Orchestra – Voodoo

Zulu – Sueño De Amor

Kendrick Lamar – The Recipe (feat. Dr. Dre)

Fanga – Kelen

Nicki Minaj – Itty Bitty Piggy

SAULT – Free

Tirzah – Sink In

JAMDDB x INKA – Leaned Out

Dj Nigga-Fox – 5 Voilinos

Friendzone – I Miss Y’All (Instrumental)

Dadaglobal – Pudelzwei

Naum Gabo – Wet Job

Kurup – Yari Yari

Lancelot Layne – Yo Tink It Sorf

Sofia Kourtesis – By Your Side

Corky Strong – Wave

Tony Wilson – Hangin‘ Out In Space

The Human League – 4JG

Noir Boy George – Enfonce Toi Dans La Ville

Gabor Szabo – Galatea’s Guitar

Leroy Burgess – Working Out

Ojiji – Hang On

The Slits – Dub Beat

Sister Nancy – Bam Bam

Metropolitan Jazz Affair – Yunowhathislifeez (Motorcity Mix)

HGich.T – wo wohnt bescheuert

Martin L. Dumas, Jr. – Attitude, Belief and Determination (Zaf Lovevinyl Slight Edit)