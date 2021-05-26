The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.05.21
Tony Black & Revolution Compared To What – Go To Work
Greyboy – Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson)
A-Ko – Soul ’69
The Meters – Cissy Strut
Amadou Balake – Super Bar Konon Mousso
Them Mushrooms Band – Mombasa
Amnesty – Mr President
Alain Peters – Rest Là Maloya
The Moonlighters – Right On Brother
The Hygrades – Rough Rider
Orasio Garcia & Young Musicians Aware – Outer Space (Part I)
Cyrill Dias & His Orchestra – Voodoo
Zulu – Sueño De Amor
Kendrick Lamar – The Recipe (feat. Dr. Dre)
Fanga – Kelen
Nicki Minaj – Itty Bitty Piggy
SAULT – Free
Tirzah – Sink In
JAMDDB x INKA – Leaned Out
Dj Nigga-Fox – 5 Voilinos
Friendzone – I Miss Y’All (Instrumental)
Dadaglobal – Pudelzwei
Naum Gabo – Wet Job
Kurup – Yari Yari
Lancelot Layne – Yo Tink It Sorf
Sofia Kourtesis – By Your Side
Corky Strong – Wave
Tony Wilson – Hangin‘ Out In Space
The Human League – 4JG
Noir Boy George – Enfonce Toi Dans La Ville
Gabor Szabo – Galatea’s Guitar
Leroy Burgess – Working Out
Ojiji – Hang On
The Slits – Dub Beat
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Metropolitan Jazz Affair – Yunowhathislifeez (Motorcity Mix)
HGich.T – wo wohnt bescheuert
Martin L. Dumas, Jr. – Attitude, Belief and Determination (Zaf Lovevinyl Slight Edit)