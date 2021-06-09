The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.06.21

TriForce – Righteous

Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan

Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba

Ian O’Brien – Spiraling Prism

Marion Brown – Porto Novo

Iggy Pop – Lust For Life

Nick Curran & The Nitelifes – Player

The Gories – There But For The Grace Of God

The Sex Organs – Outer Space

Moussa Doumbia – Keleya

Jacky McKayten – Come Girl

Freh Khodja – La Coladera

Electric Vocuhila – Makina

Songhoy Blues – Bamako

Nkonsonkonson Star Band – Odo Wiase

Vaudou Game – Tata – Fatiguée

Waaberi Band – Oktoobar Waatee? Waa Taayadii!

The Wrigglers – The Cooler

The Slackers – Dub Two

Barrio Colette – Les Astres

Swear I Love You – Down The Stream

Dans Dans – Chi Mai

N0V3L – Falling In Line

Dollkraut – Rollercoaster

Henri Texier – Amir

Grauzone – Raum

America – A Horse With No Name

Taimashoe – Loop

Vox Low – Now We’re Ready To Spend

Marie Möör – Pretty Day

Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado Music

Rendez Vous – Sentimental Animal

Clarence Reid – Masterpiece

Steve Reid Ensemble ‎ – For Coltrane

Al-Tone Edits – Remember Me (Edit Of: Tom Youms – Being A Man)

The Pacifics – Within The Lines

Sémaj – All Should Be In All (Mark Grusane Edit)