RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 16.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.8., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.06.21

TriForce – Righteous
Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
Ian O’Brien – Spiraling Prism
Marion Brown – Porto Novo
Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
Nick Curran & The Nitelifes – Player
The Gories – There But For The Grace Of God
The Sex Organs – Outer Space
Moussa Doumbia – Keleya
Jacky McKayten – Come Girl
Freh Khodja – La Coladera
Electric Vocuhila – Makina
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
Nkonsonkonson Star Band – Odo Wiase
Vaudou Game – Tata – Fatiguée
Waaberi Band – Oktoobar Waatee? Waa Taayadii!
The Wrigglers – The Cooler
The Slackers – Dub Two
Barrio Colette – Les Astres
Swear I Love You – Down The Stream
Dans Dans – Chi Mai
N0V3L – Falling In Line
Dollkraut – Rollercoaster
Henri Texier – Amir
Grauzone – Raum
America – A Horse With No Name
Taimashoe – Loop
Vox Low – Now We’re Ready To Spend
Marie Möör – Pretty Day
Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado Music
Rendez Vous – Sentimental Animal
Clarence Reid – Masterpiece
Steve Reid Ensemble ‎ – For Coltrane
Al-Tone Edits – Remember Me (Edit Of: Tom Youms – Being A Man)
The Pacifics – Within The Lines
Sémaj – All Should Be In All (Mark Grusane Edit)

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.06.21 The Awakening - Kera's Dance Walter Bishop Jr. - Coral Keys Freddie Roach - De Bug Gene Harris - As Phirpo Y Sus Caribes - Vacaciones De Verano Manzanita y Su Conjunto - Shambar Los Destellos - Onsta La Yerbita Santana - Reach Up Romperayo - Tacutún Ondatrópica - Punkero Sonidero Electronic System - Skylab Ikebe Shakedown - Dram King Biscuit - Lonely Tombs Gong Gong Gong 工工工 - Notes Underground 地下日記 Grup Ses - Mega Hafiza with Elektro Hafiz El Khat - القات ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.05.21 Tony Black & Revolution Compared To What - Go To Work Greyboy - Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson) A-Ko - Soul '69 The Meters - Cissy Strut Amadou Balake - Super Bar Konon Mousso Them Mushrooms Band - Mombasa Amnesty - Mr President Alain Peters - Rest Là Maloya The Moonlighters - Right On Brother The Hygrades - Rough Rider Orasio Garcia & Young Musicians Aware - Outer Space (Part I) Cyrill Dias & His Orchestra - Voodoo Zulu - Sueño De ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.05.21 U.K. Trio - Bad Hunter KOKOROKO - Ti De King Krule - La Lune Blood Orange - Jewelry Infinite Bisous - Your Mind Waxahatchee - ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 05.05.21 Gil Scott-Heron- Angel Dust El Michaels Affair - Murkit Gem John Wright Trio - South Side Soul The Joe Tatton Trio - Sunday Shade Henryk Debich - Monika Sun Ra - Nubia Ruby Rushton - One Mo' Dram Diana Ross - It's My House (12" remix) Commy Bassey - Looking For My Man The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band - PIMP Tommy Guerrero - Sidewalk Soul Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove - Hotel California Swan Wash - Travel's Gavel Trash Mantra - Trash Land Blues Girls ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.21 Elmore James - It hurts Me Too Etta James - The Sky IS Crying Dave Van Ronk - Sporting Life Blues J.J. Cale - You Got Me On So Bad Ween - Buenas Tardes Amigo Hola Ghost - Spanish Moon St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Like A Mighty River 2Pac - Picture Me Rollin' Young MC - Principal's Office El Michel's Affair - Murkit Gem Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time Finsta Bundy - Don't Stress Tomorrow (feat D. Rock) Kool And The Gang - Winter Sadness Isaac Hayes - ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.04.21   Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Muddy Waters - Champagne & Reefer Cat Toren's Human Kind - Soul Mock Quintet - Bolsa De Perrito Ronnie Matthews, Roland Alexander, Freddie Hubbard - The Orient David Byrne & Brian Eno - Regiment Luis Gasca - Street Dude Fred Frith - Evolution Bégayer - La Minute Familiale Mama Rosin - Marilou Blonde Redhead - Falling Man Girl Band - Pears For Lunch Grace Jones - La Vie En Rose Snowboy & The Latin ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.04.21 The Durutti Column - Never Known The Caribs - Taboo Keith And Enid - Worried Over You Walter Gavitt Ferguson - One Pant Man Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet Derrick Morgan - Tougher Than Tough Roland Alphonso - Back Beat Toots & The Maytals - 54-46 Was My Number Lord Echo - Thinking Of You Guts - And the Living is Easy Eddie Hopper - Tomorrow's Sun Lovindeer - Your Friendly Neighbourhood Mugger Ralph Weeks - Algo Muy Profundo (feat. Combo Lulo) Adrian ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.04.21 Louis Armstrong - Mack The Knife Dj Shadow - Organ Donor Röyksopp - So Easy Anadol - Adieu Sébastien Tellier - Devine Château Ghetto - Espace fumeur Forest Swords - The Plumes Darkside - Golden Arrow Beat Bronco Organ Trio - Missoula-Nairobi, Pt. 2 Electronic System - Sky Lab Skinshape - I Didn't Know Felbm - When It Rains Foxygen - San Francisco Almunia - New Moon St. Vincent - The Melting Of The Sun Outer Space - Not Even Light Dan Boadi And The African ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 31.03.21 Neil Young - Heart Of Gold Yaw - Where Would You Be Baby Huey - A Change Is Going To Come Lilacs & Champagne - Shower Scene Pond - Jumbo The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone Cochon Double - Rat Mort King Krule - Lizard State The Stepkids - La La Snail Mail - Thinning Giovanni Tommaso - Square Dance In Tokio Titanic - Searchin' Pierre Lavin Pop Band - Ufo Invasion Kalyanji Anandji - Dharmatma Theme Music Group Takhala Ha - Dokhtar E Darya Σωτηρης ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.03.21 Django Reinhardt - Sweet Georgia Brown Ella Fitzgerald - Sweet Georgia Brown Oscar Peterson - C. Jam Blues Jeanne Lee - Sundance Dundundun - Anansi Ethyos 440 - Evil Ethio MC 900 Ft. Jesus - Gracias Pepé Drake - Blem POiSON GiRL FRiEND - Nobody TOKiMONSTA - Come And Go (Instrumental) Laurie Anderson - O Superman UMFANG - Hard Bear Tears For Fears - Mad World Jean-Michel Jarre - Equinoxe 4 The Cure - Splintered In Her Heaad Planet Patrol - Play At Your Own ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21 Balduin - Autumn America - A Horse With No Name Fairport Convention - A Sailor's Life Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry ... >