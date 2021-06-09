The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.06.21
TriForce – Righteous
Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
Ian O’Brien – Spiraling Prism
Marion Brown – Porto Novo
Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
Nick Curran & The Nitelifes – Player
The Gories – There But For The Grace Of God
The Sex Organs – Outer Space
Moussa Doumbia – Keleya
Jacky McKayten – Come Girl
Freh Khodja – La Coladera
Electric Vocuhila – Makina
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
Nkonsonkonson Star Band – Odo Wiase
Vaudou Game – Tata – Fatiguée
Waaberi Band – Oktoobar Waatee? Waa Taayadii!
The Wrigglers – The Cooler
The Slackers – Dub Two
Barrio Colette – Les Astres
Swear I Love You – Down The Stream
Dans Dans – Chi Mai
N0V3L – Falling In Line
Dollkraut – Rollercoaster
Henri Texier – Amir
Grauzone – Raum
America – A Horse With No Name
Taimashoe – Loop
Vox Low – Now We’re Ready To Spend
Marie Möör – Pretty Day
Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado Music
Rendez Vous – Sentimental Animal
Clarence Reid – Masterpiece
Steve Reid Ensemble – For Coltrane
Al-Tone Edits – Remember Me (Edit Of: Tom Youms – Being A Man)
The Pacifics – Within The Lines
Sémaj – All Should Be In All (Mark Grusane Edit)