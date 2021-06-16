The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.06.21
Bettye LaVette – Crazy
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Move On Up
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Stranger To My Happiness
Baby Huey – Hard Times
Mitzi Ross – I’ll Do More For You Baby
Chris Lujan & Electric Butter – The Real Thing (feat. Andre Cruz)
Power Of Attorney – I’m Just Your Clown
PSK – Spell Bound
Tecumsay Roberts – It Makes Me Dance And Sing
Keith Mansfield – Exclusive Blend
El Michels Affair – 4th Chamber
Mereba – Rider
Solange – Stay Flo
Tierra Whack – Link
Noname – Rainforest
Kadhja Bonet – Imposter
Kae Tempest – People’s Faces
The Streets – Blinded By The Lights
Para One – Sundial
Floating Points – Silhouettes I, II and III
Sega Bodega – Salv Goes To Hollywood
Arca – Nonbinary
Heavy Baile feat. Goes – Ciranda
Branko – Bleza
Tricky – Hell’s Round The Corner
Akwesi Roberto – Kookosiko Special
Christy Essien Igbokwe – Rumors
Cesária Evora – Angola
Les Trois Lions = Les Players, Typical Combo, Le Groupe Madras – Veille Madam’ar
Alain Péters – La Rosée Si Feuilles Songes
Les Stardust – Sega Lenoir
Amnesty – Free Your Mind
Alèmayèhu Eshèté – Telantena Zaré
HAAi – Good Ol’ Fashioned Rugs
House Of Jazz – Caught In The Middle
Ron Hardy Aka Tarumbae – Yard Boy Bounce
Galt MacDermot – Coffe Cold
Mirageman – Atmosphere
Moodymann – I Need You So Much
Mac Gregor – Nan Ye Likan