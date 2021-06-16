The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.06.21

Bettye LaVette – Crazy

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Move On Up

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Stranger To My Happiness

Baby Huey – Hard Times

Mitzi Ross – I’ll Do More For You Baby

Chris Lujan & Electric Butter – The Real Thing (feat. Andre Cruz)

Power Of Attorney – I’m Just Your Clown

PSK – Spell Bound

Tecumsay Roberts – It Makes Me Dance And Sing

Keith Mansfield – Exclusive Blend

El Michels Affair – 4th Chamber

Mereba – Rider

Solange – Stay Flo

Tierra Whack – Link

Noname – Rainforest

Kadhja Bonet – Imposter

Kae Tempest – People’s Faces

The Streets – Blinded By The Lights

Para One – Sundial

Floating Points – Silhouettes I, II and III

Sega Bodega – Salv Goes To Hollywood

Arca – Nonbinary

Heavy Baile feat. Goes – Ciranda

Branko – Bleza

Tricky – Hell’s Round The Corner

Akwesi Roberto – Kookosiko Special

Christy Essien Igbokwe – Rumors

Cesária Evora – Angola

Les Trois Lions = Les Players, Typical Combo, Le Groupe Madras – Veille Madam’ar

Alain Péters – La Rosée Si Feuilles Songes

Les Stardust – Sega Lenoir

Amnesty – Free Your Mind

Alèmayèhu Eshèté – Telantena Zaré

HAAi – Good Ol’ Fashioned Rugs

House Of Jazz – Caught In The Middle

Ron Hardy Aka Tarumbae – Yard Boy Bounce

Galt MacDermot – Coffe Cold

Mirageman – Atmosphere

Moodymann – I Need You So Much

Mac Gregor – Nan Ye Likan