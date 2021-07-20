25 Jahre RaBe
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 3.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 31.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.12., 20:00 - 21:00
22 Juli *Live Songs* Gespielte Lieder

194 Sendung 22 Juli 2021 Britisch Live Songs

Gespielte Lieder

01 Oasis – The Swamp Song (Live 1996)

02 The Clash-Capital Radio (Live 1980)

03 The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold (Live 2013)

04 The Stone Roses – Made of Stone(Live 2013)

05 The Stone Roses – This is the One(Live 2013)

06 The Who – The Punk And The Godfather(Live 1973)

07 The Skids – Into The Valley(Live 2009)

08 The Beatles – Twist And Shout(Live 1964/65)

09 The Beatles – She’s A Woman(Live 1964/65)

11 The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven(Live1964/65)

12 Big Country – Honky Tonk Woman(Live 1986)

 