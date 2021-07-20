22 Juli *Live Songs* Gespielte Lieder

194 Sendung 22 Juli 2021 Britisch Live Songs
Gespielte Lieder
01 Oasis – The Swamp Song (Live 1996)
02 The Clash-Capital Radio (Live 1980)
03 The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold (Live 2013)
04 The Stone Roses – Made of Stone(Live 2013)
05 The Stone Roses – This is the One(Live 2013)
06 The Who – The Punk And The Godfather(Live 1973)
07 The Skids – Into The Valley(Live 2009)
08 The Beatles – Twist And Shout(Live 1964/65)
09 The Beatles – She’s A Woman(Live 1964/65)
11 The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven(Live1964/65)
12 Big Country – Honky Tonk Woman(Live 1986)