22 Juli *Live Songs* Gespielte Lieder

194 Sendung 22 Juli 2021 Britisch Live Songs

Gespielte Lieder

01 Oasis – The Swamp Song (Live 1996)

02 The Clash-Capital Radio (Live 1980)

03 The Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold (Live 2013)

04 The Stone Roses – Made of Stone(Live 2013)

05 The Stone Roses – This is the One(Live 2013)

06 The Who – The Punk And The Godfather(Live 1973)

07 The Skids – Into The Valley(Live 2009)

08 The Beatles – Twist And Shout(Live 1964/65)

09 The Beatles – She’s A Woman(Live 1964/65)

11 The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven(Live1964/65)

12 Big Country – Honky Tonk Woman(Live 1986)