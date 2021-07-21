The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.07.21

René Costy – Ostinato Bass

Amnesty – Can I Help You?

Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black

Baby Huey – A Change Is Going To Come

Janko Nilovic – Soul Impressions

Donald Byrd – Lansana’s Priestess

Herbie Hancock – Chameleon

Acid Amazonians – Handlebar

Kush K – Forever Only

King Krule – A Lizard State

The Spaceshits – Can’t Fool With Me

The Gories – On The Run

The Dirtbombs – Sharevari

Las Bistecs – Historia Del Arte

King Khan And The Shrines – Bite My Tongue

Die Aeronauten – Ottos kleine Hardcore Band

Die Sterne – Was Hat Dich Bloss So Ruiniert

Die Regierung – Gehen

Schwellkörper – Rumpelstilzchen

Grauzone – Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)

Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Derribos Arias – Aprenda Alemán En 7 Días

Ventre De Biche – Chose Sauvage

Pink Elln – Human Perk

Sauerstoff – Sie Kommen

Victrola – Maritime Tatami

Sølyst – Melancholia

Coil – Theme From Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex

Smoke City – Underwater Love

Ondatrópica – Cumbia Espacial

Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O

Holy Hive – Color It Easy