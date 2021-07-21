The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.07.21
René Costy – Ostinato Bass
Amnesty – Can I Help You?
Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black
Baby Huey – A Change Is Going To Come
Janko Nilovic – Soul Impressions
Donald Byrd – Lansana’s Priestess
Herbie Hancock – Chameleon
Acid Amazonians – Handlebar
Kush K – Forever Only
King Krule – A Lizard State
The Spaceshits – Can’t Fool With Me
The Gories – On The Run
The Dirtbombs – Sharevari
Las Bistecs – Historia Del Arte
King Khan And The Shrines – Bite My Tongue
Die Aeronauten – Ottos kleine Hardcore Band
Die Sterne – Was Hat Dich Bloss So Ruiniert
Die Regierung – Gehen
Schwellkörper – Rumpelstilzchen
Grauzone – Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Derribos Arias – Aprenda Alemán En 7 Días
Ventre De Biche – Chose Sauvage
Pink Elln – Human Perk
Sauerstoff – Sie Kommen
Victrola – Maritime Tatami
Sølyst – Melancholia
Coil – Theme From Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex
Smoke City – Underwater Love
Ondatrópica – Cumbia Espacial
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O
Holy Hive – Color It Easy