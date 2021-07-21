25 Jahre RaBe
der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 28.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.07.21

René Costy – Ostinato Bass
Amnesty – Can I Help You?
Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black
Baby Huey – A Change Is Going To Come
Janko Nilovic – Soul Impressions
Donald Byrd – Lansana’s Priestess
Herbie Hancock – Chameleon
Acid Amazonians – Handlebar
Kush K – Forever Only
King Krule – A Lizard State
The Spaceshits – Can’t Fool With Me
The Gories – On The Run
The Dirtbombs – Sharevari
Las Bistecs – Historia Del Arte
King Khan And The Shrines – Bite My Tongue
Die Aeronauten – Ottos kleine Hardcore Band
Die Sterne – Was Hat Dich Bloss So Ruiniert
Die Regierung – Gehen
Schwellkörper – Rumpelstilzchen
Grauzone – Raum (Ata’s Extended Edit)
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Derribos Arias – Aprenda Alemán En 7 Días
Ventre De Biche – Chose Sauvage
Pink Elln – Human Perk
Sauerstoff – Sie Kommen
Victrola – Maritime Tatami
Sølyst – Melancholia
Coil – Theme From Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex
Smoke City – Underwater Love
Ondatrópica – Cumbia Espacial
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O
Holy Hive – Color It Easy

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.07.21 Camille Yarbrough - Take Yo' Prais Omar-S - Ah' Revolution (Poli Grip For Partials Mix'Nik) ESG - UFO Dillalude - Runnin' Roy Ayers Ubiquity - Everybody Loves The Sunshine Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave Brother Jack McDuff - Oblighetto Moodyman - I'm Doing Fine Admin - Spirit Boogie Ndalani 77 Brothers - Nzaumi Bro. Valentino - Stay Up Zimbabwe Midnight Groovers - Coco Sec (Cadence) Blood Sisters - Ring My Bell The New Age Steppers - Fade Away Fela Kuti - Water ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.07.21 Mitzi Ross - I’ll Do More For You Baby Pamoja - Oooh, Baby Halo - Let Me Do It Claudja Barry - Dance, Dance, Dance Frankie Beverly's Raw Soul - What Color Don Adams - Home Again Hello Ann Byers - This Man Is Rated X Tom Robinson Band - Power In The Darkness The Slits - In The Beginning There Was Rhythm Niebiesko-Czarni - Kulawy Wojtek Derdiyoklar Ikilisi - Yaz Gazeteci Yaz El Michels Affair - Murkti Gem Bobby Oroza - Should I Take You Home Melanie Charles ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.06.21 Bettye LaVette - Crazy Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Move On Up Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - Stranger To My Happiness Baby Huey - Hard Times Mitzi Ross - I’ll Do More For You Baby Chris Lujan & Electric Butter - The Real Thing (feat. Andre Cruz) Power Of Attorney - I'm Just Your Clown PSK - Spell Bound Tecumsay Roberts - It Makes Me Dance And Sing Keith Mansfield - Exclusive Blend El Michels Affair - 4th Chamber Mereba - Rider Solange - Stay ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.06.21 TriForce - Righteous Black Sabbath - Planet Caravan Eiji Nakayama - Aya's Samba Ian O'Brien - Spiraling Prism Marion Brown - Porto Novo Iggy Pop - Lust For Life Nick Curran & The Nitelifes - Player The Gories - There But For The Grace Of God The Sex Organs - Outer Space Moussa Doumbia - Keleya Jacky McKayten - Come Girl Freh Khodja - La Coladera Electric Vocuhila - Makina Songhoy Blues - Bamako Nkonsonkonson Star Band - Odo Wiase Vaudou Game - Tata - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.06.21 The Awakening - Kera's Dance Walter Bishop Jr. - Coral Keys Freddie Roach - De Bug Gene Harris - As Phirpo Y Sus Caribes - Vacaciones De Verano Manzanita y Su Conjunto - Shambar Los Destellos - Onsta La Yerbita Santana - Reach Up Romperayo - Tacutún Ondatrópica - Punkero Sonidero Electronic System - Skylab Ikebe Shakedown - Dram King Biscuit - Lonely Tombs Gong Gong Gong 工工工 - Notes Underground 地下日記 Grup Ses - Mega Hafiza with Elektro Hafiz El Khat - القات ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.05.21 Tony Black & Revolution Compared To What - Go To Work Greyboy - Unwind Your Mind (feat. Karl Denson) A-Ko - Soul '69 The Meters - Cissy Strut Amadou Balake - Super Bar Konon Mousso Them Mushrooms Band - Mombasa Amnesty - Mr President Alain Peters - Rest Là Maloya The Moonlighters - Right On Brother The Hygrades - Rough Rider Orasio Garcia & Young Musicians Aware - Outer Space (Part I) Cyrill Dias & His Orchestra - Voodoo Zulu - Sueño De ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.05.21 U.K. Trio - Bad Hunter KOKOROKO - Ti De King Krule - La Lune Blood Orange - Jewelry Infinite Bisous - Your Mind Waxahatchee - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town – sollbruchstelle

Playlist vom 05.05.21 Gil Scott-Heron- Angel Dust El Michaels Affair - Murkit Gem John Wright Trio - South Side Soul The Joe Tatton Trio - Sunday Shade Henryk Debich - Monika Sun Ra - Nubia Ruby Rushton - One Mo' Dram Diana Ross - It's My House (12" remix) Commy Bassey - Looking For My Man The Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band - PIMP Tommy Guerrero - Sidewalk Soul Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove - Hotel California Swan Wash - Travel's Gavel Trash Mantra - Trash Land Blues Girls ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.21 Elmore James - It hurts Me Too Etta James - The Sky IS Crying Dave Van Ronk - Sporting Life Blues J.J. Cale - You Got Me On So Bad Ween - Buenas Tardes Amigo Hola Ghost - Spanish Moon St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Like A Mighty River 2Pac - Picture Me Rollin' Young MC - Principal's Office El Michel's Affair - Murkit Gem Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time Finsta Bundy - Don't Stress Tomorrow (feat D. Rock) Kool And The Gang - Winter Sadness Isaac Hayes - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.04.21   Lightnin' Hopkins - Woke Up This Morning Muddy Waters - Champagne & Reefer Cat Toren's Human Kind - Soul Mock Quintet - Bolsa De Perrito Ronnie Matthews, Roland Alexander, Freddie Hubbard - The Orient David Byrne & Brian Eno - Regiment Luis Gasca - Street Dude Fred Frith - Evolution Bégayer - La Minute Familiale Mama Rosin - Marilou Blonde Redhead - Falling Man Girl Band - Pears For Lunch Grace Jones - La Vie En Rose Snowboy & The Latin ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.04.21 The Durutti Column - Never Known The Caribs - Taboo Keith And Enid - Worried Over You Walter Gavitt Ferguson - One Pant Man Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet Derrick Morgan - Tougher Than Tough Roland Alphonso - Back Beat Toots & The Maytals - 54-46 Was My Number Lord Echo - Thinking Of You Guts - And the Living is Easy Eddie Hopper - Tomorrow's Sun Lovindeer - Your Friendly Neighbourhood Mugger Ralph Weeks - Algo Muy Profundo (feat. Combo Lulo) Adrian ... >