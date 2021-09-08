The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.09.21
Lightnin Hopkins – Automobile Blues
Odetta – Waterboy
Janis Joplin – Mercedes Benz
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Voodoo Chile [Child]
Palmiyeler – Gel Yanıma
VULFPECK – 1612
Okeyerema Asante – Mother Africa (feat. Plunky)
Les Hommes – Intraspettro
Greyboy – Greya’s Groove
Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Afrika Bambaataa – Zulu Nation Throwdown (Cosmic Force)
Young MC – Principal’s Office
Shortie No Mass – U Like My Style
Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)
Eric B & Rakim – Microphone Fiend
Futura 2000 – The Escapade Rap
Vorgruppe – Mensch Im Eis
R.E.K. – Computer haben Herzschmerz
Die Doraus & Die Marinas – Kleines Stubenmädchen
La Fura Dels Baus – Combate
Jakuzi – Istediğin Gibi Kullan
Horsey – Bread & Butter
King Krule – Dum Surfer
D.A.F. – Als wär’s das letzte Mal
The Bernie and The Jörgi – Klangvoll
Misses Next Match – Die Ewigkeit Ist Viel Zu Lang
NEU! – Negativland
Front De Cadeaux – De Puta Madre Terra
Crò! – Videovigilada
Black Pumas – Colors
Ti L’Afrique – Soul Sock Sega
Fadoul – Sid Redad
Roberto Conrado – Ticklish
Teaspoon And The Waves – Saturday Express
The Beaters – Harari