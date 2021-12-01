The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.12.2021

Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Life Esidimeni

Rubba – Way Star

Opa – Pieces

Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennet – Mile High Swinger

Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyché Rock (Psyched Out Mix by Coldcut)

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – Tha Divide (Koncept Jack$on, Zelooperz, MAVI)

Nightmares On Wax – Up To Us

Ariel – Circles In The Air

Airto – Wind Chant

Julien Dyne – The More I Get The Less I Have To Pay

Priscitouf The First – Un Souffle Aux Suivants

Baby Volcano – Fin Del Mundo

Kaytranada – Intimidated (feat. H.E.R.)

Willie Griffin – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire

Road Runners – Pretty Me

Charles Bradley – Whatcha Doing (To Me) (feat. The Interversions)

The Euphoria Case – Incendiary

Girls Names – The New Life

Verveine – Fugitive Vision

Lord Kesseli – Cold War

Sébastien Tellier – L’amour et la violence