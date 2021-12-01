The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.12.2021
Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O – Life Esidimeni
Rubba – Way Star
Opa – Pieces
Alan Hawkshaw & Brian Bennet – Mile High Swinger
Pierre Henry, Michel Colombier – Psyché Rock (Psyched Out Mix by Coldcut)
Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – Tha Divide (Koncept Jack$on, Zelooperz, MAVI)
Nightmares On Wax – Up To Us
Ariel – Circles In The Air
Airto – Wind Chant
Julien Dyne – The More I Get The Less I Have To Pay
Priscitouf The First – Un Souffle Aux Suivants
Baby Volcano – Fin Del Mundo
Kaytranada – Intimidated (feat. H.E.R.)
Willie Griffin – Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire
Road Runners – Pretty Me
Charles Bradley – Whatcha Doing (To Me) (feat. The Interversions)
The Euphoria Case – Incendiary
Girls Names – The New Life
Verveine – Fugitive Vision
Lord Kesseli – Cold War
Sébastien Tellier – L’amour et la violence