25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Ngoma Nwana - Moullinex & Selma Uamusse
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 4.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.5., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

21 dez Gespielte lieder

 

206 Sendung 21. Dezember 2021

Winter is Coming In

01 The Flaming Lips – Christmas At The Zoo 1995

02 The Rolling Stones – Winter 1973

03 The Mothers of Invention – Any Way the Wind Blows 1966

04 Alex Henry Foster – Winter is Coming In 2018

05 YES – The Ice Bridge 2021

06 Apocalyptica feat. Nina Hagen – Seemann 2003

07 Halford – Winter Song 2009

08 Trans Siberian Orchestra – The Snow Came Down 1998

09 Ayreon – Day Five Voices 2004

10 Cinderella – Long Cold Winter 1998

11 Jethro Tull – Shoshana Sleeping 2021