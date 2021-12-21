21 dez Gespielte lieder

206 Sendung 21. Dezember 2021
Winter is Coming In
01 The Flaming Lips – Christmas At The Zoo 1995
02 The Rolling Stones – Winter 1973
03 The Mothers of Invention – Any Way the Wind Blows 1966
04 Alex Henry Foster – Winter is Coming In 2018
05 YES – The Ice Bridge 2021
06 Apocalyptica feat. Nina Hagen – Seemann 2003
07 Halford – Winter Song 2009
08 Trans Siberian Orchestra – The Snow Came Down 1998
09 Ayreon – Day Five Voices 2004
10 Cinderella – Long Cold Winter 1998
11 Jethro Tull – Shoshana Sleeping 2021