The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.12.2021

Ventre De Biche – Sous Les Réverbères

Heimat – Afrikistan

ASS – Nos Sangs Mêlés

REA – Amaterasu Dwells In Moon

Kali Malone – Sacrificial Code I

Stano – Seance of a Kondalike

Kink Gong – Khmu Miao Qiang

Sunforest – And I Was Blue

Evelinn Trouble – Glow In The Dark

Kush K – Magpie

Vashti Bunyan – Train Song

Patti Smith – Gloria

The McIntosh County Shouters – Sign of the Judgement

Colter Wall – Sleeping On The Blacktop

Cora Fluker – Look How This World Done A Change

Pink Siifu – Cointail

Mndsgn – Slowdance

Little Feat – Spanish Moon / Skin It Back / Fat Man In The Bathtub

Madlib – Road Of The Lonely Ones

Jacqueline Taïeb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts

Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi

Michel Colombier – Sunday