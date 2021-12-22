The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.12.2021
Ventre De Biche – Sous Les Réverbères
Heimat – Afrikistan
ASS – Nos Sangs Mêlés
REA – Amaterasu Dwells In Moon
Kali Malone – Sacrificial Code I
Stano – Seance of a Kondalike
Kink Gong – Khmu Miao Qiang
Sunforest – And I Was Blue
Evelinn Trouble – Glow In The Dark
Kush K – Magpie
Vashti Bunyan – Train Song
Patti Smith – Gloria
The McIntosh County Shouters – Sign of the Judgement
Colter Wall – Sleeping On The Blacktop
Cora Fluker – Look How This World Done A Change
Pink Siifu – Cointail
Mndsgn – Slowdance
Little Feat – Spanish Moon / Skin It Back / Fat Man In The Bathtub
Madlib – Road Of The Lonely Ones
Jacqueline Taïeb – Le Coeur Au Bout Des Doigts
Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi
Michel Colombier – Sunday