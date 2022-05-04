The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.05.22

Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad – The Avenues (feat. Katalyst)

Schrödingers Katze – Position 3

13th Floor Elevator – Earthquake

Greatful Dead – Truckin‘

Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again

America – A Horse With No Name

Can – Spoon

Don Cherry – The Creator Has A Masterplan

Birth Control – Get Down To Your Fate

Carla Bozulich – Bonus Track (And We Made The Room Shine)

Guz – Stilles Haus

Annie Anxiety – Closet Love

YĪN YĪN – Pingpxng

Al Lover – Level 1

Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes

Solki – Nervous Guts

John Frusciante – Untitled 4 [Mix 4 !!]

Mica Levi – One Tear

The Slits – Dub Beat

Africa Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Renegades of Funk (zulusounds Remix)

Bandit Voyage – Amour Sur Le Beat (feat. Lee „Scratch“ Perry)

Queen Latifah – Ladies First (feat. Monie Love)

Kelis – Cuaght Out There

TG Gondard – De Koning Van De Nostalgie

Ignatz & de Stervende Honden – I Gotta Pee

Horse Lords – Truthers

Sorry Bamba Du Mali – Kanaga 78

Supremes Kombemba – M’biga

Tommy Guerrero – The Color Of Life

Seven Davis Jr. – U Already Know (feat. Neil White)

Willis Anne – a/b = d/d

Mista Men – Forget U

Das Booty – Pistol Packing

Afrorack – Osc

Rare Pleasure – Let Me Down Easy

Eddie Hooper – Pass It On