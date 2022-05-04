The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.05.22
Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad – The Avenues (feat. Katalyst)
Schrödingers Katze – Position 3
13th Floor Elevator – Earthquake
Greatful Dead – Truckin‘
Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again
America – A Horse With No Name
Can – Spoon
Don Cherry – The Creator Has A Masterplan
Birth Control – Get Down To Your Fate
Carla Bozulich – Bonus Track (And We Made The Room Shine)
Guz – Stilles Haus
Annie Anxiety – Closet Love
YĪN YĪN – Pingpxng
Al Lover – Level 1
Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes
Solki – Nervous Guts
John Frusciante – Untitled 4 [Mix 4 !!]
Mica Levi – One Tear
The Slits – Dub Beat
Africa Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Renegades of Funk (zulusounds Remix)
Bandit Voyage – Amour Sur Le Beat (feat. Lee „Scratch“ Perry)
Queen Latifah – Ladies First (feat. Monie Love)
Kelis – Cuaght Out There
TG Gondard – De Koning Van De Nostalgie
Ignatz & de Stervende Honden – I Gotta Pee
Horse Lords – Truthers
Sorry Bamba Du Mali – Kanaga 78
Supremes Kombemba – M’biga
Tommy Guerrero – The Color Of Life
Seven Davis Jr. – U Already Know (feat. Neil White)
Willis Anne – a/b = d/d
Mista Men – Forget U
Das Booty – Pistol Packing
Afrorack – Osc
Rare Pleasure – Let Me Down Easy
Eddie Hooper – Pass It On