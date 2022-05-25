The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.05.2022
Tame Impala – Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Anadol – Felicita Lale
OKE‘ – Tree Of Life
Calibro 35 – Death Of Storytelling
Daniel Villareal – Ofelia
Domi Chansorn – The Beginning
NÂR – Mazaher
Decha – La Vida Te Busca
Anteloper – Earthlings
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
QueLLe ChriS – DEATHFAME
Lee Hazelwood – Your Sweet Love
Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood – London
The Slits – Man Next Door
Spoek Mathambo – Control
Link Wray – Fire And Brimstone
Dope Lemon – Hey Little Baby
Maximum Joy – Let It Take You There
Kikagaku Moyo – Dancing Blue
Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Rainbow Machine
Erkin Koray – Cemalim
Stefanie Stauffacher – Afterhour
Los Bitchos – Las Panteras
Patti Smith – Gloria
Surfbort – Lot Lizard 93
Eve Owen – She Says
RZA – Samurai Showdown (Instrumental)
Louis Jucker & Band – All You Hope For
Kit Sebastian – Agitate
UFO – 4444
Senyawa – Alkisah 1
Knucks & Lex Amor – Checkmate
MC Yallah x Debmaster – Kubali
Ethyos 440 – Makhno Dub