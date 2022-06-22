The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.06.22
Yusef Lateef – Like It Is
Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This
Donald Byrd – Places And Spaces
RAMP – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Harold Sutton & The Crusaders – You Got The Power
Charles Bradley – No Time For Dreaming
B.W. Souls – Marvins Groove
Ann Robinson – Sissy Walk
Hindi Zahra – Oursoul
Lianne La Havas – Lost & Found
The Clash – Guns Of Brixton
Authorities – Achtung
The Circus Tents – I Hate Cops
Zounds – Fear
John Dummers’s Oobleedooblee Band – Fairy Tale
Chain & The Gang – Don’t Make Me Dream
Arlo Guthrie – The Motorcycle Song
Ignatz – We Used To Smoke Inside
Speech Debelle – Searching
Little Simz – I Love You, I Hate You
Kae Tempest – Nothing to Prove
Model Home – Omnipresent Love
Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Keramik & Konflikte
Stefanie Stauffacher – Dizzyness
Zaratustra & Mon Cher Guy – Incantations
Klein & MBO – The MBO Theme (Italian Version)
Master Plan – Electric Baile (Enzo Elia Vocal Edit)
Liz Torres – If You Keep It Up (Bootleg Dub)
Kraak & Smaak – Corsica ’80
Psychic Mirrors – Slow Motion Mary
Goose – Bring It On
Meat Beat Manifesto – Asbestos Lead Asbestos
Dexter Wansel – Life on Mars
Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun