Klangbecken
Mr. Vampire - Glen Porter
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 29.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.8., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.06.22

Yusef Lateef – Like It Is
Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This
Donald Byrd – Places And Spaces
RAMP – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Harold Sutton & The Crusaders – You Got The Power
Charles Bradley – No Time For Dreaming
B.W. Souls – Marvins Groove
Ann Robinson – Sissy Walk
Hindi Zahra – Oursoul
Lianne La Havas – Lost & Found
The Clash – Guns Of Brixton
Authorities – Achtung
The Circus Tents – I Hate Cops
Zounds – Fear
John Dummers’s Oobleedooblee Band – Fairy Tale
Chain & The Gang – Don’t Make Me Dream
Arlo Guthrie – The Motorcycle Song
Ignatz – We Used To Smoke Inside
Speech Debelle – Searching
Little Simz – I Love You, I Hate You
Kae Tempest – Nothing to Prove
Model Home – Omnipresent Love
Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Keramik & Konflikte
Stefanie Stauffacher – Dizzyness
Zaratustra & Mon Cher Guy – Incantations
Klein & MBO – The MBO Theme (Italian Version)
Master Plan – Electric Baile (Enzo Elia Vocal Edit)
Liz Torres – If You Keep It Up (Bootleg Dub)
Kraak & Smaak – Corsica ’80
Psychic Mirrors – Slow Motion Mary
Goose – Bring It On
Meat Beat Manifesto – Asbestos Lead Asbestos
Dexter Wansel – Life on Mars
Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.06.22 Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Sharon Jones And The The Dap-Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait for You? Curtis Mayfield - So In Love Sax Kari Orch. Featuring Ella Reed - Sweet Man Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step Ila Van - I've Got The Feeling The Soul Survivors - Mama Soul Marie Chantal Et Dallas - Jamais Personne ‎ Baby Earl & The Trini-Dads - Back Slop The Specials - Moneky Man Prince Buster And All Stars - Linger On James Brown - Hot Pants ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.06.22 FREDDA - Le Village Guillaume Stankiewicz - Sans Cesse Et Sans Bruit Belvoir - Les Incendies TG Gondard - De Koning Van De Nostalgie Kozmodrum - Analyze This HOWALD - Joran Colombey - Pour Qui Est Cette Chanson? Kim Myungkil & Funkafric Booster 김명길과 펑카프릭 & 부슷다 - 별들에게 (You Don't Know Like I Know) Horse Lords - People's Park Film 2 - Europa NEU! - E-Musik Leoni Leoni - Weirdest Ritual M.O.P. - Cold As Ice Kamaal Williams - Salaam Nina Simone - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.06.22 Maulawi - Street Rap Orlando Julius And The Afro Sounders - Aseni Sam Sanders - Funk'ed Up Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu - What Is Life Orchestre Massako - Temedy (feat. Amara Touré) The Lijadu Sisters - Life Is Gone Down Lown Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods Wicked Lady - Living On The Edge Youth Lagoon - 17 Space Lady - Synthesize Me David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World Zone Six - Beautiful Kit Sebastian - Yürüdüm, Büyüdüm, Çürüdüm Johnny Hammond - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.05.2022 Tame Impala - Feels Like We Only Go Backwards Anadol - Felicita Lale OKE' - Tree Of Life Calibro 35 - Death Of Storytelling Daniel Villareal - Ofelia Domi Chansorn - The Beginning NÂR - Mazaher Decha - La Vida Te Busca Anteloper - Earthlings Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 QueLLe ChriS - DEATHFAME Lee Hazelwood - Your Sweet Love Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - London The Slits - Man Next Door Spoek Mathambo - Control Link Wray - Fire And ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.05.22 Eiji Nakayama - Aya's Samba Kim Jiyeon & The Revival Cross / 김지연과 리바이불크로스 - 초록별 테마 ver. 2* The Rationals - Temptation 'Bout To Get Me Patti Smith - Free Money The Notwist - Loose Ends The Stooges - No Fun Monophonics - Suffocating Zoo Kid - Ocean Bed Vomit Heat with International Music - Tortenarchiv Klaus Johan Grobe - Aufstand Kleenex - Nice The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Teneriffa Etran De L'Aïr - Etran Hymne The Growlers - Chinese Fountain 나미와 머슴아들 / ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.05.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This LaSo - Another Star Maximum Joy - Searching For A Feeling Pino D'Angiò - Julius Caesar Plum Cake Dance Armando Cuspoli - Non C'è Sole Toulouse - C'est Toujours Comme Ça L'amour Al-Tone - You Better Get Ready (Tone E Nimble Edit) Algiers - Disposession Automatic - Venus Hour Badbadnotgood & MF Doom - The Chocolate Conquistadors Chrisma - What For Paternoster - Old Danube Edition Spéciale - Allée Des ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.05.22 Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad - The Avenues (feat. Katalyst) Schrödingers Katze - Position 3 13th Floor Elevator - Earthquake Greatful Dead - Truckin' Sandy Coast - I See Your Face Again America - A Horse With No Name Can - Spoon Don Cherry - The Creator Has A Masterplan Birth Control - Get Down To Your Fate Carla Bozulich - Bonus Track (And We Made The Room Shine) Guz - Stilles Haus Annie Anxiety - Closet Love YĪN YĪN - Pingpxng Al Lover - Level ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.22 Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy J.B. Hutto - Too Much Alcohol Lightnin' Hopkins - Ain't Nothing Like Whisky Bobby Adams - Don't You Feel It Los Po-Boy-Citos - Trinidad Rare - Heist (Composed by Robin Beanland) Charles Stepney - Step On Step Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside - I Swear St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Like A Mighty River El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey - I Love NY Sun Ra - Sun Earth Rock Container - Scrambler Liam Bailey - White Light Annie ... >

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.04.22 Thelonious Monk - Straight, No Chaser Potter And Tillman - Good Morning Kiss Mitsuaki Katayama - Arizona High Way Shintaro Quintet - A Blind Man Abeti - Usisilike Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard - Roll Bus Roll Al Barry & The Cimarons - Morning Sun Ken Boothe - I'm Falling In Love With You Vicki Anderson - The Message from the Soul Sister Johnny Barnes - Nothing Without Your Love Earl Grant - Fever Babyman - Darko's ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.04.22 Vula Viel - Home Don Cherry - Luna Turca (Extended) Aksak Maboul - Mastoul Alakefak Hans Edler - Jag Sökte Efter Kärlek Teddy Lasry - Krazy Kat Phi-Psonics - Mama (trio) Nina Simone - Strange Fruit Velly Joonas - Stopp, Seisku Aeg! Diane Denoir, Eduardo Mateo - Las Flores Nuevas Domi Chanson - Bienvenue (feat. Jessie Fischer) Camel - Six Ate Taimashoe - Hestitation Blues Grotto Terrazza - Trattoria Nihil Anne Briggs - Rosemary Lane Rodrigo Amarante - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.04.2022 Östro 430 - S-Bahn Üdytü Ützeltürk & His Male Harem - Kairo Guz - Morgen Gehörte Uns Mutterfunk - Jodymadreradiotelegrafo The Districts - Chlorine Cherym - Gone Girl Porridge Radio - Eugh Courtney Barnett - Pedestrian At Best Barrio Colette - Les Atres Police Municipale – Selma The Human League - Seconds Das Paradies - Wann Strahlst Du? Cesária Évora - Sodade Die Goldenen Zitronen - Europa Edwin Starr - War The Slits - I Heard It Through The Grape ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.03.22 Nathan Faber - Body & Soul The Limiñanas - Shadow People (feat. Emanuelle Steigner) Emilie Zoé - Tidal Waves Song for Lautrec Chris Lujan & Electric Butter - Somewhere Else (feat. Andre Cruz) Die Delphins - Bunte Fische Nick Waterhouse - Stanyan Street The Notwist - Loose Ends MC Hammer - U Can't Touch This Pink Siifu - Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On (feat. Big Rube, Liv.e, Nick Hakim V.C.R) Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar) Betty Davis - ... >