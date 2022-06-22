The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.06.22

Yusef Lateef – Like It Is

Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This

Donald Byrd – Places And Spaces

RAMP – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Harold Sutton & The Crusaders – You Got The Power

Charles Bradley – No Time For Dreaming

B.W. Souls – Marvins Groove

Ann Robinson – Sissy Walk

Hindi Zahra – Oursoul

Lianne La Havas – Lost & Found

The Clash – Guns Of Brixton

Authorities – Achtung

The Circus Tents – I Hate Cops

Zounds – Fear

John Dummers’s Oobleedooblee Band – Fairy Tale

Chain & The Gang – Don’t Make Me Dream

Arlo Guthrie – The Motorcycle Song

Ignatz – We Used To Smoke Inside

Speech Debelle – Searching

Little Simz – I Love You, I Hate You

Kae Tempest – Nothing to Prove

Model Home – Omnipresent Love

Suicide – Dream Baby Dream

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Keramik & Konflikte

Stefanie Stauffacher – Dizzyness

Zaratustra & Mon Cher Guy – Incantations

Klein & MBO – The MBO Theme (Italian Version)

Master Plan – Electric Baile (Enzo Elia Vocal Edit)

Liz Torres – If You Keep It Up (Bootleg Dub)

Kraak & Smaak – Corsica ’80

Psychic Mirrors – Slow Motion Mary

Goose – Bring It On

Meat Beat Manifesto – Asbestos Lead Asbestos

Dexter Wansel – Life on Mars

Eddie Hooper – Tomorrow’s Sun