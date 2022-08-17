Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 24.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.08.22

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘
30/70 – Addicted
The Emotions – Blind Alley
El Shobey & Co. – Never Missed What You Got
Mo Kolours – Afro Quarters
Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song
Annie Anxiety – Third Gear
The Apples – Killing
The Limiñanas & Laurent Garnier – Promenade Oblique
Night Trains – On Your Toes
Gasper Lawal – Ajomasè
The Black Santioagos – Ole
Prince Buster – Linger On
Carol Cool – Upside Down
Abdou El Omari – عبده العماري – Afrah El Maghreb
Marijata – No Condition Is Permanent
Lady Fox & Group – It Must Be Love
The Psychedelic Aliens – Hijacking
Paternoster ‎- Old Danube
Amon Düül II – Kanaan
Kamuran Akkor – Ikimiz bir fidaniz
Walt Dickerson – Key Of Wisdom
Max Roach – Rumble In The Jungle
Loshh – Feelam
Dj Shadow – Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels)
Big Freedia – Re Drop / Shake Ya Body
Tia Maria Produções – Ele É Bom
Time Cow & RTKal – Elephant Man
clipping. – Nothing Is Safe
Andrre, Zoën, Noblonski – On Our Own
Benedek – Breeze
CEEOFUNK – Boogie Dracula
Bufiman – Blow Your Head
Mallard – Aquitaine (606 Lake Mix)
Brassica – Arkancide
Dj Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Tata
Nelson of the East – Sub Erotic

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.09.22 Maxine Scott - Erykah U Bad (North Street West Vocal Remix) Moar - K Beastie Boys - Brass Monkey Malandrómeda - Bótalle caldo (cumbia malandra) ÌFÉ - 3 Mujeres (Iború Iboya Ibosheshé) Baiuca - Muíño Fluzo - Mundo Verde SAN LOU - Just Dance CHISME - Velcro Steam Down - Etcetera (feat. Afronaut Zu) Alfa Mist - Keep On Summrá - Minoría Absoluta Cro! - Buah! Jay - Mi más sentido pésame A Vision of Panorama & Sykes - Let Me XL Middleton - Loving You ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.06.22 Gëstu de Dakar - Ndiourel Cyril Diaz & Orchestra - Tabu Amara Touré - Lamento Cubano Ebo Taylor And The Pelikans - Come Along Dany Play - Fa'waka Pierre Vassiliu - Ça va, ça va Magali Noël - Une énorme samba Sugar Billy - Super Duper Love Sarah Vaughan - Imagine El Michels Affair - Nasir Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Carry On George Benson - Give Me The Night Leoparden - Boliglån Badaboum - Mini Variante Maria Violenza - La Ballade De ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.06.22 Yusef Lateef - Like It Is Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This Donald Byrd - Places And Spaces RAMP - Everybody Loves The Sunshine Harold Sutton & The Crusaders - You Got The Power Charles Bradley - No Time For Dreaming B.W. Souls - Marvins Groove Ann Robinson - Sissy Walk Hindi Zahra - Oursoul Lianne La Havas - Lost & Found The Clash - Guns Of Brixton Authorities - Achtung The Circus Tents - I Hate Cops Zounds - Fear John Dummers's ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.06.22 Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) Sharon Jones And The The Dap-Kings - How Long Do I Have to Wait for You? Curtis Mayfield - So In Love Sax Kari Orch. Featuring Ella Reed - Sweet Man Bobby Parker - Watch Your Step Ila Van - I've Got The Feeling The Soul Survivors - Mama Soul Marie Chantal Et Dallas - Jamais Personne ‎ Baby Earl & The Trini-Dads - Back Slop The Specials - Moneky Man Prince Buster And All Stars - Linger On James Brown - Hot Pants ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.06.22 FREDDA - Le Village Guillaume Stankiewicz - Sans Cesse Et Sans Bruit Belvoir - Les Incendies TG Gondard - De Koning Van De Nostalgie Kozmodrum - Analyze This HOWALD - Joran Colombey - Pour Qui Est Cette Chanson? Kim Myungkil & Funkafric Booster 김명길과 펑카프릭 & 부슷다 - 별들에게 (You Don't Know Like I Know) Horse Lords - People's Park Film 2 - Europa NEU! - E-Musik Leoni Leoni - Weirdest Ritual M.O.P. - Cold As Ice Kamaal Williams - Salaam Nina Simone - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 01.06.22 Maulawi - Street Rap Orlando Julius And The Afro Sounders - Aseni Sam Sanders - Funk'ed Up Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu - What Is Life Orchestre Massako - Temedy (feat. Amara Touré) The Lijadu Sisters - Life Is Gone Down Lown Gang Of Four - Damaged Goods Wicked Lady - Living On The Edge Youth Lagoon - 17 Space Lady - Synthesize Me David Bowie - The Man Who Sold The World Zone Six - Beautiful Kit Sebastian - Yürüdüm, Büyüdüm, Çürüdüm Johnny Hammond - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.05.2022 Tame Impala - Feels Like We Only Go Backwards Anadol - Felicita Lale OKE' - Tree Of Life Calibro 35 - Death Of Storytelling Daniel Villareal - Ofelia Domi Chansorn - The Beginning NÂR - Mazaher Decha - La Vida Te Busca Anteloper - Earthlings Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 QueLLe ChriS - DEATHFAME Lee Hazelwood - Your Sweet Love Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood - London The Slits - Man Next Door Spoek Mathambo - Control Link Wray - Fire And ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.05.22 Eiji Nakayama - Aya's Samba Kim Jiyeon & The Revival Cross / 김지연과 리바이불크로스 - 초록별 테마 ver. 2* The Rationals - Temptation 'Bout To Get Me Patti Smith - Free Money The Notwist - Loose Ends The Stooges - No Fun Monophonics - Suffocating Zoo Kid - Ocean Bed Vomit Heat with International Music - Tortenarchiv Klaus Johan Grobe - Aufstand Kleenex - Nice The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Teneriffa Etran De L'Aïr - Etran Hymne The Growlers - Chinese Fountain 나미와 머슴아들 / ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.05.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This LaSo - Another Star Maximum Joy - Searching For A Feeling Pino D'Angiò - Julius Caesar Plum Cake Dance Armando Cuspoli - Non C'è Sole Toulouse - C'est Toujours Comme Ça L'amour Al-Tone - You Better Get Ready (Tone E Nimble Edit) Algiers - Disposession Automatic - Venus Hour Badbadnotgood & MF Doom - The Chocolate Conquistadors Chrisma - What For Paternoster - Old Danube Edition Spéciale - Allée Des ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.05.22 Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad - The Avenues (feat. Katalyst) Schrödingers Katze - Position 3 13th Floor Elevator - Earthquake Greatful Dead - Truckin' Sandy Coast - I See Your Face Again America - A Horse With No Name Can - Spoon Don Cherry - The Creator Has A Masterplan Birth Control - Get Down To Your Fate Carla Bozulich - Bonus Track (And We Made The Room Shine) Guz - Stilles Haus Annie Anxiety - Closet Love YĪN YĪN - Pingpxng Al Lover - Level ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.04.22 Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy J.B. Hutto - Too Much Alcohol Lightnin' Hopkins - Ain't Nothing Like Whisky Bobby Adams - Don't You Feel It Los Po-Boy-Citos - Trinidad Rare - Heist (Composed by Robin Beanland) Charles Stepney - Step On Step Sallie Ford and the Sound Outside - I Swear St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Like A Mighty River El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey - I Love NY Sun Ra - Sun Earth Rock Container - Scrambler Liam Bailey - White Light Annie ... >

·

The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.04.22 Thelonious Monk - Straight, No Chaser Potter And Tillman - Good Morning Kiss Mitsuaki Katayama - Arizona High Way Shintaro Quintet - A Blind Man Abeti - Usisilike Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard - Roll Bus Roll Al Barry & The Cimarons - Morning Sun Ken Boothe - I'm Falling In Love With You Vicki Anderson - The Message from the Soul Sister Johnny Barnes - Nothing Without Your Love Earl Grant - Fever Babyman - Darko's ... >