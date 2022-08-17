The Hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.08.22

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘

30/70 – Addicted

The Emotions – Blind Alley

El Shobey & Co. – Never Missed What You Got

Mo Kolours – Afro Quarters

Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song

Annie Anxiety – Third Gear

The Apples – Killing

The Limiñanas & Laurent Garnier – Promenade Oblique

Night Trains – On Your Toes

Gasper Lawal – Ajomasè

The Black Santioagos – Ole

Prince Buster – Linger On

Carol Cool – Upside Down

Abdou El Omari – عبده العماري – Afrah El Maghreb

Marijata – No Condition Is Permanent

Lady Fox & Group – It Must Be Love

The Psychedelic Aliens – Hijacking

Paternoster ‎- Old Danube

Amon Düül II – Kanaan

Kamuran Akkor – Ikimiz bir fidaniz

Walt Dickerson – Key Of Wisdom

Max Roach – Rumble In The Jungle

Loshh – Feelam

Dj Shadow – Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels)

Big Freedia – Re Drop / Shake Ya Body

Tia Maria Produções – Ele É Bom

Time Cow & RTKal – Elephant Man

clipping. – Nothing Is Safe

Andrre, Zoën, Noblonski – On Our Own

Benedek – Breeze

CEEOFUNK – Boogie Dracula

Bufiman – Blow Your Head

Mallard – Aquitaine (606 Lake Mix)

Brassica – Arkancide

Dj Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Tata

Nelson of the East – Sub Erotic