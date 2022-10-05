The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.10.22

Amara Touré – Cuando Llegare

Los Míticos Del Ritmo – Another One Bites The Dust

Azymuth – Duro De Roer

Rinsyoe Kida, Akira Ishikawa – ソーラン節

The Cramps – Fever

Alessandro Alessandroni – Devil’s Nightmare

Obeg Kostrov – Fischmambo

Ondatrópica – Tiene Sabor, Tiene Sazón

El Michels Affair – Ala Vida

Raekewon – Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man)

Cuarto Mundo – Sabi Lulu

Alan Hawkshaw – Mermaid

Miles Davis – Petits Machins

Eden Ahbez – The Wanderer

Jimmy McGriff – Jungle Cat

Ronnie Ross – Cleopatras Needle

Pop Goes To Weasel – Extended Creepy Edition

A.K.Klosowski (plays the Kassetteninstrument) – Newsticker

Escape From New York – Fire In My Heart

The Majestics – Oasis

Booker T & the M G ’s – Green Onions

Landyhill – Freaky Mind

Dianne Mower – The Secret Sign

Plastiktanz – Pelikan

Animal Collective – Banshee Beat

Sun Custo – Do You Wanna Die

Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Spacegarage in Your Head

Pina Palau – Swallow The Pain

Goat – Let It Burn

Suicide – Dream Baby Dream (Single Edit)

Q – The Voice Of Q (12″ Mix)

Mudegg – Light Riders (Enzo Elia Remix)

Supersoul – Botanical Blipz

Eva Hurychová & Jan Neckár – To Chce Mít Svuj Systém (Torr & Rich Reinterpretation Dub)

Pluralist – Slightly Blown

Rezzett – Gremlinz

Igor Savin – Breakdance Ballet (Long Version)

Wolf Müller & Niklas Wandt – Welcome Zum Paradies