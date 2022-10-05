The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.10.22
Amara Touré – Cuando Llegare
Los Míticos Del Ritmo – Another One Bites The Dust
Azymuth – Duro De Roer
Rinsyoe Kida, Akira Ishikawa – ソーラン節
The Cramps – Fever
Alessandro Alessandroni – Devil’s Nightmare
Obeg Kostrov – Fischmambo
Ondatrópica – Tiene Sabor, Tiene Sazón
El Michels Affair – Ala Vida
Raekewon – Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man)
Cuarto Mundo – Sabi Lulu
Alan Hawkshaw – Mermaid
Miles Davis – Petits Machins
Eden Ahbez – The Wanderer
Jimmy McGriff – Jungle Cat
Ronnie Ross – Cleopatras Needle
Pop Goes To Weasel – Extended Creepy Edition
A.K.Klosowski (plays the Kassetteninstrument) – Newsticker
Escape From New York – Fire In My Heart
The Majestics – Oasis
Booker T & the M G ’s – Green Onions
Landyhill – Freaky Mind
Dianne Mower – The Secret Sign
Plastiktanz – Pelikan
Animal Collective – Banshee Beat
Sun Custo – Do You Wanna Die
Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Spacegarage in Your Head
Pina Palau – Swallow The Pain
Goat – Let It Burn
Suicide – Dream Baby Dream (Single Edit)
Q – The Voice Of Q (12″ Mix)
Mudegg – Light Riders (Enzo Elia Remix)
Supersoul – Botanical Blipz
Eva Hurychová & Jan Neckár – To Chce Mít Svuj Systém (Torr & Rich Reinterpretation Dub)
Pluralist – Slightly Blown
Rezzett – Gremlinz
Igor Savin – Breakdance Ballet (Long Version)
Wolf Müller & Niklas Wandt – Welcome Zum Paradies