The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.10.22
Sam Sanders & Visions – Slightly Anxious
Larry Nozero Featuring Dennis Tini – Chronicle Of The Murdered House Part 2
Shabaka and the Ancestors – Joyous
Joe Armon-Jones – Mollison Dub
Madlib – Montara
Roxanne Shante – Roxanne’s Revenge
MC Lyte – Paper Thin
Boogie Down Productions – Jack of Spades
Sister Souljah – The Hate That Hate Produced (Extended Version)
Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock (Extended Instrumental)
Pat Prilly – Go-Go Scotch
Pierre Henry – Psyché Rock
Jean Jacques Perrey – E.V.A.
Gabor Szabo – The Last Song
Kanot – Nectar Eyes
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake
CRY – Fire Me
Nachthexen – Ring Ring
Dismenol – Adulated Abuser
Violence et Honnêteté – Furgo Tinto
Etage Neun – Holy Protect
Citron Citron – La Nuit Galope
Mr. Ray – Sweet Times
PÉPITE – Hiéroglyphes
Ke Thu – Anagram
REA – As She Follows Dragonflies
Angelo Repetto – No Access
Light Conductor – The Rooms Are Turning Inside Out
Belgica Erotica – Latex Lovers
Soul Capsule – Lady Science
Paula Tape – Multiverso
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
Taboo – Gammabolo
Oluko Imo – Praise-Jah
Stephen Encinas – Disco Illusion