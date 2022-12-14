The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.12.22

Anadol – Görünmez Hava

Andi Otto – Six (Original Mix)

Elektro Hafiz – Günahkar helvasi

Maryam Saleh – Nouh Al Hamam

Googoosh – Gol Bi Goldoon

Kourosh – Gole Yak

Madlib & Four Tet – Theme De Crabtree

D2X – Understand

30/70 – Misrepresented

Diana Brown & Barrie K Sharpe – The Masterplan

Time Zone – Wildstyle (Vocal Version)

Futura 2000 / The Clash – The Escapades of Futura 2000 (The Escapades Rap)

B-Side – Change the Beat (aka Une Sale Histoire)

Davy Dmx – One For The Treble (Vocal)

Jean-Marie Bolangassa – La Vie

Umeko Ando – Iuta Upopo

Ebo Taylor – Atwer Abroba

Mulatu Astatke – To Know Without Knowing

The Burning Hell – In the Air Tonight / I Love the Things That People Make

The Wave Pictures – American Boom

Neil Young – Out on the Weekend

Sheila And Des Majek – Let Us Plant A Tree Today

Forest – Crazy Days

The Souvenirs – Bush Lark Rituals

THEM MUSHROOMS – Mush Dance

Apotheke ‎- Hi Baby Out

Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado-Music

Daniel Janin – Black Night

Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai

Lustige Mutanten – Missgeburten

Bellaire – Paris City Jazz

Erobique – Easy Mobeasy