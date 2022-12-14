The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.12.22
Anadol – Görünmez Hava
Andi Otto – Six (Original Mix)
Elektro Hafiz – Günahkar helvasi
Maryam Saleh – Nouh Al Hamam
Googoosh – Gol Bi Goldoon
Kourosh – Gole Yak
Madlib & Four Tet – Theme De Crabtree
D2X – Understand
30/70 – Misrepresented
Diana Brown & Barrie K Sharpe – The Masterplan
Time Zone – Wildstyle (Vocal Version)
Futura 2000 / The Clash – The Escapades of Futura 2000 (The Escapades Rap)
B-Side – Change the Beat (aka Une Sale Histoire)
Davy Dmx – One For The Treble (Vocal)
Jean-Marie Bolangassa – La Vie
Umeko Ando – Iuta Upopo
Ebo Taylor – Atwer Abroba
Mulatu Astatke – To Know Without Knowing
The Burning Hell – In the Air Tonight / I Love the Things That People Make
The Wave Pictures – American Boom
Neil Young – Out on the Weekend
Sheila And Des Majek – Let Us Plant A Tree Today
Forest – Crazy Days
The Souvenirs – Bush Lark Rituals
THEM MUSHROOMS – Mush Dance
Apotheke - Hi Baby Out
Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado-Music
Daniel Janin – Black Night
Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
Lustige Mutanten – Missgeburten
Bellaire – Paris City Jazz
Erobique – Easy Mobeasy