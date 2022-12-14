Klangbecken
Soul Transponder - Tree60
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 21.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.2., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.12.22

Anadol – Görünmez Hava
Andi Otto – Six (Original Mix)
Elektro Hafiz – Günahkar helvasi
Maryam Saleh – Nouh Al Hamam
Googoosh – Gol Bi Goldoon
Kourosh – Gole Yak
Madlib & Four Tet – Theme De Crabtree
D2X – Understand
30/70 – Misrepresented
Diana Brown & Barrie K Sharpe – The Masterplan
Time Zone – Wildstyle (Vocal Version)
Futura 2000 / The Clash – The Escapades of Futura 2000 (The Escapades Rap)
B-Side – Change the Beat (aka Une Sale Histoire)
Davy Dmx – One For The Treble (Vocal)
Jean-Marie Bolangassa – La Vie
Umeko Ando – Iuta Upopo
Ebo Taylor – Atwer Abroba
Mulatu Astatke – To Know Without Knowing
The Burning Hell – In the Air Tonight / I Love the Things That People Make
The Wave Pictures – American Boom
Neil Young – Out on the Weekend
Sheila And Des Majek – Let Us Plant A Tree Today
Forest – Crazy Days
The Souvenirs – Bush Lark Rituals
THEM MUSHROOMS – Mush Dance
Apotheke ‎- Hi Baby Out
Sandy Samuel – (I Like) Sado-Music
Daniel Janin – Black Night
Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
Lustige Mutanten – Missgeburten
Bellaire – Paris City Jazz
Erobique – Easy Mobeasy

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.12.22 Vera Hall - Trouble So Hard Howlin' Wolf - Shake For Me Muddy Waters - Im a Man (Mannish Boy) Screamin' Jay Hawkins - Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow in Town

Nick Waterhouse - Stanyan Street / Nick Drake - Cello Song / Death - Can You Give Me A Thrill??? / The 13th Floor Elevators - Slip Inside This House / Los ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.11.22 Yussef Dayes Trio - Babylon Burning Kokoroko - Age of Ascent TG Gondard - Demande À La Nuit Jacco Gardner - The End Of August ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.11.22 Donovan - Hurdy Gurdy Man Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi Mulatu Astatke + Black Jesus Experience - To Know Without Knowing Paddy Steer - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.11.22 Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!! Nancy Holloway - Hurt So Bad Joyce Hurley - Sunbath Sandra Wright - Unbelievable ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.10.22 Doris Duke - He's Gone The Staple Singers - If You're Ready Come Go With Me Curtis Mayfield - Blue Monday People Doris Shore - Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy Gloria Barnes - Home Bob & Earl - Harlem Shuffle Sylvia Striplin - You Can't Turn Me Away The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap Bagga Matumbi - Can't Satisfy The Vision - Sitar Dub Don Carlos - Nice Time Late Night Blues Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus - Speedmaster Mr Ray - Distant Light Camilla ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.10.22 Sam Sanders & Visions - Slightly Anxious Larry Nozero Featuring Dennis Tini - Chronicle Of The Murdered House Part 2 Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous Joe Armon-Jones - Mollison Dub Madlib - Montara Roxanne Shante - Roxanne's Revenge MC Lyte - Paper Thin Boogie Down Productions - Jack of Spades Sister Souljah - The Hate That Hate Produced (Extended Version) Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Extended Instrumental) Pat Prilly - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.10.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This? Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Majid Bekkas - Soudani Manayou (feat. Rachid Zeroual, Khalid Kouhen, Paolo Radoni, Marc Lelangue) Brigitte Fontaine, Areski Avec Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Comme À La Radio Rex Brown Company - Act Of Threat Albert Ayler - Our Prayer Anadol - Eciflere Gel Henri Texier - Homme Rouge Orgone - I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.10.22 Amara Touré - Cuando Llegare Los Míticos Del Ritmo - Another One Bites The Dust Azymuth - Duro De Roer Rinsyoe Kida, Akira Ishikawa - ソーラン節 The Cramps - Fever Alessandro Alessandroni - Devil's Nightmare Obeg Kostrov - Fischmambo Ondatrópica - Tiene Sabor, Tiene Sazón El Michels Affair - Ala Vida Raekewon - Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man) Cuarto Mundo - Sabi Lulu Alan Hawkshaw - Mermaid Miles Davis - Petits Machins Eden Ahbez - The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.22 Nina Simone - My Baby Just Cares For Me Tony Bennett, Amy Winehouse - Body and Soul Etta James - Stormy Weather Thelonious Monk Quartet - 'Round Midnight Coleman Hawkins and Ben Webster - Tangerine Carmen McRea - My Future Just Passed Alice Coltrane - Something About John Coltrane (feat. Pharoah Sanders) Sun Ra And His "Blue Universe Arkestra" - Universe in Blue (Part I & II) Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Little Booker T The Meters - Cissy Strut Los Bitchos ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.09.22 Vass Corporation - All the Love We Lost (Kenny Dope Mix) Sharen Clark & The Product Of Time - Mama Didn't Lie (Sho Come True) Choice Of Colour - Your Love Willie Bobo - Timbale Groove Trio Ternura - Filhos De Zambi Black Beats - The Mod Trad Kalyanji-Anandji With Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle & Mahendra Kapoor - Pyar Zindagi Hai Dave Pike - Mathar Mamman Sani Abdoulaye - Bodo Dwight Sykes & Jahari - She's Marvelous The Misz - A La Recherche de ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.09.22 John Holt - I'll Be Lonely The Heptones - Party Time Dub The Ethiopians - Everything Crash Marcia Atiken - I'm Still In Love Glen Adams - She's So Fine The Bunny Lee All Stars - Ivan Itler The Conqueror فرقة الأرض (Ferkat Al Ard) - حلول (Huloul) Cinzinha - Pra Fazer Un Samba Electric Boogies - Electric Boogies Betty Davis - They Say I'm Different Surprise Chef - Money Music Wizz Jones - One Grain Of Sunshine Los Espiritus - Huracanes The Folklords - Forty ... >