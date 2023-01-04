The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.01.23

Ustad Noor Bakhsh – Des

Kadef Abgi – La Ilaha Ila Lah, Pt. II

Bakaka Band – Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters)

RockFire Funk Express – People Save The World

The Vision – Far Away

Jaaba – М​у​з​ы​к​а​л​ь​н​ы​й Д​о​м

Clastyle – How Close (Remix)

Temu – Rule the world

Erykah Badu – What’s Yo Phone Number / Telephone (Medley / Ghost Of Screw Mix)

Eza Collective – Life Goes On (feat. Sampa The Great)

i-sef-u-sef – It Stays The Same

Pink Siifu – SlowitDown (feat. Anwalk, Tyah, Remy Banks, Big Rube)

Loshh – Feelam

Death – We Are Only People

Portron Portron Lopez – Dinosaure

Horse Lords – Mess Mend

Yama Warashi – Makai No Keiyaku (魔界の契約）)

Bahtiyar Taş – Ich Bin Ein Auslander

Rodion G.A. – Tamburaši

Maria Violenza – Mrs Little Bear

The Maids – I Do I Do

The Bags – Survive

Annie Anxiety – Third Gear

Lebanon Hanover – Sadness Is Rebellion

Mängelexemplar – Blume ab

Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet

Kazino – Binary

Bob Chance – Jungle Talk

The Dreams – Aloah Miami

Harmonious Thelonious – Uhura

Die Weltraumforscher – Das Bist Du

Bono / Burattini – The Ballroom

Baldan Bembo Alberto – Love in Sahara

Stevie Wonder – I Wish – (The Reflex Remix)

Black Devil – Want To Choose