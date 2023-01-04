Klangbecken
Murakami - Made In Heights
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 11.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.01.23

Ustad Noor Bakhsh – Des
Kadef Abgi – La Ilaha Ila Lah, Pt. II
Bakaka Band – Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters)
RockFire Funk Express – People Save The World
The Vision – Far Away
Jaaba – М​у​з​ы​к​а​л​ь​н​ы​й Д​о​м
Clastyle – How Close (Remix)
Temu – Rule the world
Erykah Badu – What’s Yo Phone Number / Telephone (Medley / Ghost Of Screw Mix)
Eza Collective – Life Goes On (feat. Sampa The Great)
i-sef-u-sef – It Stays The Same
Pink Siifu – SlowitDown (feat. Anwalk, Tyah, Remy Banks, Big Rube)
Loshh – Feelam
Death – We Are Only People
Portron Portron Lopez – Dinosaure
Horse Lords – Mess Mend
Yama Warashi – Makai No Keiyaku (魔界の契約）)
Bahtiyar Taş – Ich Bin Ein Auslander
Rodion G.A. – Tamburaši
Maria Violenza – Mrs Little Bear
The Maids – I Do I Do
The Bags – Survive
Annie Anxiety – Third Gear
Lebanon Hanover – Sadness Is Rebellion
Mängelexemplar – Blume ab
Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet
Kazino – Binary
Bob Chance – Jungle Talk
The Dreams – Aloah Miami
Harmonious Thelonious – Uhura
Die Weltraumforscher – Das Bist Du
Bono / Burattini – The Ballroom
Baldan Bembo Alberto – Love in Sahara
Stevie Wonder – I Wish – (The Reflex Remix)
Black Devil – Want To Choose

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.12.22 Tross - Stig Berglings Saga Horse Lords - Mess Mend Malcom Catto - Copter Babe Ruth - The Mexican Idris Muhammad - Wander Kenny ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.12.22 Can - Oh Yeah Os Mutantes - A Minha Menina Jimmy Hendrix - Born Under a Bad Sign Marcos Valle - Mentira (Chega De Mentira) ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.12.22 Anadol - Görünmez Hava Andi Otto - Six (Original Mix) Elektro Hafiz - Günahkar helvasi Maryam Saleh - Nouh Al Hamam Googoosh ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 07.12.22 Vera Hall - Trouble So Hard Howlin' Wolf - Shake For Me Muddy Waters - Im a Man (Mannish Boy) Screamin' Jay Hawkins - Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow in Town

Nick Waterhouse - Stanyan Street / Nick Drake - Cello Song / Death - Can You Give Me A Thrill??? / The 13th Floor Elevators - Slip Inside This House / Los ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.11.22 Yussef Dayes Trio - Babylon Burning Kokoroko - Age of Ascent TG Gondard - Demande À La Nuit Jacco Gardner - The End Of August ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.11.22 Donovan - Hurdy Gurdy Man Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi Mulatu Astatke + Black Jesus Experience - To Know Without Knowing Paddy Steer - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.11.22 Jetzt wieder mit Videoplaylist, ah yeah!!! Nancy Holloway - Hurt So Bad Joyce Hurley - Sunbath Sandra Wright - Unbelievable ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.10.22 Doris Duke - He's Gone The Staple Singers - If You're Ready Come Go With Me Curtis Mayfield - Blue Monday People Doris Shore - Shoo-Fly Pie And Apple Pan Dowdy Gloria Barnes - Home Bob & Earl - Harlem Shuffle Sylvia Striplin - You Can't Turn Me Away The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap Bagga Matumbi - Can't Satisfy The Vision - Sitar Dub Don Carlos - Nice Time Late Night Blues Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus - Speedmaster Mr Ray - Distant Light Camilla ... >

·

The Hotttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.10.22 Sam Sanders & Visions - Slightly Anxious Larry Nozero Featuring Dennis Tini - Chronicle Of The Murdered House Part 2 Shabaka and the Ancestors - Joyous Joe Armon-Jones - Mollison Dub Madlib - Montara Roxanne Shante - Roxanne's Revenge MC Lyte - Paper Thin Boogie Down Productions - Jack of Spades Sister Souljah - The Hate That Hate Produced (Extended Version) Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force - Planet Rock (Extended Instrumental) Pat Prilly - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.10.22 Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This? Power Of Attorney - Changing Man Majid Bekkas - Soudani Manayou (feat. Rachid Zeroual, Khalid Kouhen, Paolo Radoni, Marc Lelangue) Brigitte Fontaine, Areski Avec Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Comme À La Radio Rex Brown Company - Act Of Threat Albert Ayler - Our Prayer Anadol - Eciflere Gel Henri Texier - Homme Rouge Orgone - I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville) Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.10.22 Amara Touré - Cuando Llegare Los Míticos Del Ritmo - Another One Bites The Dust Azymuth - Duro De Roer Rinsyoe Kida, Akira Ishikawa - ソーラン節 The Cramps - Fever Alessandro Alessandroni - Devil's Nightmare Obeg Kostrov - Fischmambo Ondatrópica - Tiene Sabor, Tiene Sazón El Michels Affair - Ala Vida Raekewon - Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man) Cuarto Mundo - Sabi Lulu Alan Hawkshaw - Mermaid Miles Davis - Petits Machins Eden Ahbez - The ... >