The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.01.23
Ustad Noor Bakhsh – Des
Kadef Abgi – La Ilaha Ila Lah, Pt. II
Bakaka Band – Geesiyada Halgamayow (Brave Fighters)
RockFire Funk Express – People Save The World
The Vision – Far Away
Jaaba – Музыкальный Дом
Clastyle – How Close (Remix)
Temu – Rule the world
Erykah Badu – What’s Yo Phone Number / Telephone (Medley / Ghost Of Screw Mix)
Eza Collective – Life Goes On (feat. Sampa The Great)
i-sef-u-sef – It Stays The Same
Pink Siifu – SlowitDown (feat. Anwalk, Tyah, Remy Banks, Big Rube)
Loshh – Feelam
Death – We Are Only People
Portron Portron Lopez – Dinosaure
Horse Lords – Mess Mend
Yama Warashi – Makai No Keiyaku (魔界の契約）)
Bahtiyar Taş – Ich Bin Ein Auslander
Rodion G.A. – Tamburaši
Maria Violenza – Mrs Little Bear
The Maids – I Do I Do
The Bags – Survive
Annie Anxiety – Third Gear
Lebanon Hanover – Sadness Is Rebellion
Mängelexemplar – Blume ab
Hessel Veldman – Boezem Ballet
Kazino – Binary
Bob Chance – Jungle Talk
The Dreams – Aloah Miami
Harmonious Thelonious – Uhura
Die Weltraumforscher – Das Bist Du
Bono / Burattini – The Ballroom
Baldan Bembo Alberto – Love in Sahara
Stevie Wonder – I Wish – (The Reflex Remix)
Black Devil – Want To Choose