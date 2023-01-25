The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 25.01.23

  • Black Ivory – You And I
  • Donald Byrd – Places & Spaces
  • Herbie Hancock – Palm Grease
  • LaBelle – What Can I Do For You?
  • Etta James – You Got It
  • Bobby Humphrey – Harlem River
  • Leones – The Running Gazelle
  • Jari Raaste – Ilmalaiva
  • Velly Joonas ‎- Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
  • Ferkat Al Ard – Oghneya
  • Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek – Nem kaldi
  • SABABA 5 – Banga
  • Pedrinho – Ódio Sem Valor
  • of Tropique – Zoro
  • Mamman Sani – Arman Doley
  • Myrna Hague – New World
  • Mario Lavezzi – In alto mare
  • Freddie Gibbs – 2 Legit
  • D2x – Understand
  • Alpha-Ray – Paper Trails
  • Landy Of Yrx – The Ritual Watussi (Of The Clockwork Refrigerator)“ (part 1)
  • Brown Sugar – Black Pride
  • Simone – Merci
  • The Boogie Man – Jika Jika
  • E. Live – Flotational Device (Original Mix)
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue – Salvahe
  • Lilocox – 343
  • Clark – Town Crank
  • Murlo – Adder (Original Mix)
  • Sunbörn – Mankind? (feat. Ida Nielsen, BIGYUKI)
  • Physical Therapy – The Black Night Is Calling My Name (Original Mix)
  • Nightwave – The Oracle
  • Jonny Rock – Radio Morocco (Jonny Rock Edit)
  • DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Bognya
