The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.01.23
- Black Ivory – You And I
- Donald Byrd – Places & Spaces
- Herbie Hancock – Palm Grease
- LaBelle – What Can I Do For You?
- Etta James – You Got It
- Bobby Humphrey – Harlem River
- Leones – The Running Gazelle
- Jari Raaste – Ilmalaiva
- Velly Joonas - Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
- Ferkat Al Ard – Oghneya
- Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek – Nem kaldi
- SABABA 5 – Banga
- Pedrinho – Ódio Sem Valor
- of Tropique – Zoro
- Mamman Sani – Arman Doley
- Myrna Hague – New World
- Mario Lavezzi – In alto mare
- Freddie Gibbs – 2 Legit
- D2x – Understand
- Alpha-Ray – Paper Trails
- Landy Of Yrx – The Ritual Watussi (Of The Clockwork Refrigerator)“ (part 1)
- Brown Sugar – Black Pride
- Simone – Merci
- The Boogie Man – Jika Jika
- E. Live – Flotational Device (Original Mix)
- Dengue Dengue Dengue – Salvahe
- Lilocox – 343
- Clark – Town Crank
- Murlo – Adder (Original Mix)
- Sunbörn – Mankind? (feat. Ida Nielsen, BIGYUKI)
- Physical Therapy – The Black Night Is Calling My Name (Original Mix)
- Nightwave – The Oracle
- Jonny Rock – Radio Morocco (Jonny Rock Edit)
- DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Bognya