The Hottest Morning Show InTown

Playlist vom 03.05.23
- Amara Touré – N’Nijo
- Rinshōe Kida, Akira Ishikawa & Count Buffaloes – Sōran Bushi ( 木田林松栄 & 石川晶とカウント・バッファローズ – ソーラン節)
- Isao Suzuki Quartet + 2 – Blue Road
- Joshua Abrams – Represencing
- Giak – Inside You (Vocal)
- Disque Omo – Toujours L’Amour
- Anadol - Ay Çürüdü
- City Center - Profondo Rosso
- Linear Movement – Cytogenetic Movement
- Piero Umiliani – Risaie
- Remigio Ducros – Subways
- I Gres – Restless
- Rare Silk – Storm
- Alex Puddu – Behind Closed Doors
- Esquivel – Vereda Tropical
- Messer Für Frau Müller – Ultrasound Vibrator
- Rodion G.A. – Citadela
- Teddy Lasry – Nonsense
- Yanti Bersaudara – Lumbur Kuring
- Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
- Betty & Code Red – Na Wahala
- Barbot – Sans Betise Ra Jean De Dieu
- Tippa Irie – Panic Panic (Express Mix)
- Napoli Disco Club – Balla Sigaretta
- Jose Padilla – Afrikosa (Wolf Müller Gorilla Mating Dance Dub)
- Dominus – Who Is The Father
- Flava D – Closer (feat. Miss Fire) (VIP)
- LS1 Housing Authority – Life Moves Fast
- Robert Hood – Self Powered
- Penya – Search It Out (Reboot)
- The Owl – Concrete Soul (Original Mix)
- Pal Joey, Teddy G – Life
- Late Nite Tuff Guy – Do I Believe In God (LNTG Muscle Mix)