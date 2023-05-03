The Hottest Morning Show InTown

Klangbecken
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 10.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Amara Touré – N’Nijo
  • Rinshōe Kida, Akira Ishikawa & Count Buffaloes – Sōran Bushi ( 木田林松栄 & 石川晶とカウント・バッファローズ – ソーラン節)
  • Isao Suzuki Quartet + 2 – Blue Road
  • Joshua Abrams – Represencing
  • Giak – Inside You (Vocal)
  • Disque Omo – Toujours L’Amour
  • Anadol ‎- Ay Çürüdü
  • City Center ‎- Profondo Rosso
  • Linear Movement – Cytogenetic Movement
  • Piero Umiliani – Risaie
  • Remigio Ducros – Subways
  • I Gres – Restless
  • Rare Silk – Storm
  • Alex Puddu – Behind Closed Doors
  • Esquivel – Vereda Tropical
  • Messer Für Frau Müller – Ultrasound Vibrator
  • Rodion G.A. – Citadela
  • Teddy Lasry – Nonsense
  • Yanti Bersaudara – Lumbur Kuring
  • Sroeng Santi – Pai Na Pai
  • Betty & Code Red – Na Wahala
  • Barbot – Sans Betise Ra Jean De Dieu
  • Tippa Irie – Panic Panic (Express Mix)
  • Napoli Disco Club – Balla Sigaretta
  • Jose Padilla – Afrikosa (Wolf Müller Gorilla Mating Dance Dub)
  • Dominus – Who Is The Father
  • Flava D – Closer (feat. Miss Fire) (VIP)
  • LS1 Housing Authority – Life Moves Fast
  • Robert Hood – Self Powered
  • Penya – Search It Out (Reboot)
  • The Owl – Concrete Soul (Original Mix)
  • Pal Joey, Teddy G – Life
  • Late Nite Tuff Guy – Do I Believe In God (LNTG Muscle Mix)

 

