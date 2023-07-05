The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.07.23
- Phi-Psonics – We Walk in the Gardens of Our Ancestors
- Gabriel Yared – Blue Zoom
- Take Vibe – Golden Brown
- Cochemea – Mitote
- nówfrago – Zlangsam
- Esquivel – Granada
- EABS meets Jaubi – Sun
- Şatellites – Disko Arabesque
- Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy – Uhuru Na Umoja
- Señor Coconut – Riders On The Storm
- Anadol – Sekiz Sütuna Sekiz Manşet
- Vapour Theories – Breaking Down (The Portals Of Hell)
- Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – Jaiyede Afro
- Caixa Cubo – Palavras
- Tomago – A Call from the Eaves (feat. Marta Salogni & Floating Points)
- Bluestab – Come On
- S. Fidelity – PPP (feat. Harleighblu)
- Yung Lean – Bliss (feat. FKA twigs)
- Viagra Boys – 6 Shooter
- Fjälla – Good Morning Sex
- Porridge Radio – Give / Take
- Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
- Chilly Gonzales – French Kiss
- Mica Levi – Monk
- Yo La Tengo – Miles Away
- Taimashoe – Now
- Arthur Russell – „Instrumentals“ Volume 2 (Part 1)
- Funkadelic – Get Your Ass Off And Jam (Marcellus Pittman Remix)
- Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Bettgeheimnis
- Zad Kokar – The Israelites
- Drunk Meat – De La Poesie