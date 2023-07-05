The Hottest Morning Show In Town

der Morgen
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 12.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Playlist vom 05.07.23

  • Phi-Psonics – We Walk in the Gardens of Our Ancestors
  • Gabriel Yared – Blue Zoom
  • Take Vibe – Golden Brown
  • Cochemea – Mitote
  • nówfrago – Zlangsam
  • Esquivel – Granada
  • EABS meets Jaubi – Sun
  • Şatellites – Disko Arabesque
  • Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy – Uhuru Na Umoja
  • Señor Coconut – Riders On The Storm
  • Anadol – Sekiz Sütuna Sekiz Manşet
  • Vapour Theories – Breaking Down (The Portals Of Hell)
  • Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – Jaiyede Afro
  • Caixa Cubo – Palavras
  • Tomago – A Call from the Eaves (feat. Marta Salogni & Floating Points)
  • Bluestab – Come On
  • S. Fidelity – PPP (feat. Harleighblu)
  • Yung Lean – Bliss (feat. FKA twigs)
  • Viagra Boys – 6 Shooter
  • Fjälla – Good Morning Sex
  • Porridge Radio – Give / Take
  • Evelinn Trouble – Just Wanna Vibe
  • Chilly Gonzales – French Kiss
  • Mica Levi – Monk
  • Yo La Tengo – Miles Away
  • Taimashoe – Now
  • Arthur Russell – „Instrumentals“ Volume 2 (Part 1)
  • Funkadelic – Get Your Ass Off And Jam (Marcellus Pittman Remix)
  • Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Bettgeheimnis
  • Zad Kokar – The Israelites
  • Drunk Meat – De La Poesie

 