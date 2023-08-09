The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.08.23
- Nina Simone – Ain’t Got No – I Got Life
- Brigitte Fontaine – Le Goudron
- J.J. Cale – Cocaine
- Arlo Guthrie – The Motorcycle Song
- America – A Horse With No Name
- Ellison – Strawberry Rain
- The Flowers – Meekshi Manoo
- Coro Delle Mondine Di Bentivoglio – La Lega
- Mercedes Peón – Mk
- Oleg Kostrow – Intro
- Erobique – Nett
- Klimperei – Tidalum
- Massive Attack – Blue Lines
- Sleaford Mods – Hold Your Birds
- Pinch Points – Jellybrain
- Don Shirley – Stand By Me
- Toshiko Yonekawa & Kiyoshi Yamaya – 田原坂
- Palais Schaumburg – Morgen wird der Wald gefegt
- Pyrolator – Die Geschichte vom heißgelaufenen Reißwolf
- The The – Uncertain Smile
- Steven – Quick
- Mavis John – Use My Body
- Sky Needle – End Games
- Max Berlin – Elle Et Moi
- Musiccargo – Ich Geh Den Weg Mit Dir
- The Times – Wah! Kylie
- Beybonlar – Nenni
- Robbi Curtice – Soul Of A Man