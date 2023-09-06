The Hottest Morning Show iIn Town

Playlist vom 06.09.23
- Janko Nilovic – Underground Session
- Phi-Sonics – Invocation
- Nubya Garcia – Once
- Henry Texier – Homme Rouge
- Carlos Núñez – Cantigueiras
- Ahmed Malek – Les Vacances De L’Inspecteur Tahar
- Cantodiscanto – Baladi/Tarantella Del Gargano
- Can – Paperhouse
- Azymuth – Manhã
- Beyaz Kelebekler – Esmerim
- Charif Magarbane – A Parking Lot By The Sea
- Michel Colombier – Emmanuel
- Ali Avaz – Şeker Oğlan
- Willi Colón – Eso Se Baile Así
- The Doom Brotherz – Anti Hero (feat. The Man In The Mas)
- Pa Salieu – Style & Fashion (feat. Obongjayar)
- 47SOUL – Dabeekeh
- The Sensational Saints – I Know The Lord
- Quantic – Dub Y Guaguanco
- Snowboy – Ritmo Snowbo
- &Me – As Above So Below
- Cooly’s Hot Box – Don’t Throw Your Love Around
- Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita
- Brigitte Fontaine – Le Goudron
- Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Something Wrong in Paradise (Larry Levan Mix)
- Ohio Express – Yummy Yummy Yummy
- Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
- Sound Stream – Soul Train
- Djalti – Ghir N’Ti (Dacou Edit)
- Museum Level – Sultan Pepper
- Andrew Weatherall – We Count The Stars
- Yarni – Albers
- Djif Sanders – Water Of Chailuri
- Daft Punk – Veridis Quo
- The Voices Of East Harlem – Shaker Life