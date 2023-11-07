AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 7.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 19.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.3., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Sixties Psychedelic Rock

 

Dienstag Abend 07 Nov. 2023 *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa, grossartige Psychedelische, Pop Rock Songs, von 1966 bis 1969 und das 100 Prozent, ohne Bewusstseins Erweiternde Substanzen.

Merci fürs mithören online auf Rabe.ch oder Dab+

253 Sendung 07 November 2023 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Bubble Puppy – Hot Smoke Sassafras 1969

02 Shiva Shaker – 1960s Psychedelic India 2016

03 The Byrds – Eight Miles High 1966

04 The Flies – Im Not Your Stepping Stone 1966

05 Tomorrow – My White Bicycle 1967

06 Music Explosion – I see the Light 1967

07 The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour 1967

08 The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home 1967

09 The Mickey Finn – Garden Of My Mind 1967

10 The Smoke – My Friend Jack 1967

11 The Youngbloods – Fool Me My Friend Jack 1967

12 The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) 1967

13 Merrell Fankhauser & H.M.S. Bounty – Drivin Sideways on a one Way Street 1968

14 The Tyde – Psychedelic Pill 1969

15 The Cambodian Space Project – When Are You Free 2014

16 The Dukes Of Stratosphear – What In The World 1985

17 Rose City Band – Wildflowers 2020