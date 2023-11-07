Sixties Psychedelic Rock

Dienstag Abend 07 Nov. 2023 *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa, grossartige Psychedelische, Pop Rock Songs, von 1966 bis 1969 und das 100 Prozent, ohne Bewusstseins Erweiternde Substanzen.
253 Sendung 07 November 2023 *20Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder
01 The Bubble Puppy – Hot Smoke Sassafras 1969
02 Shiva Shaker – 1960s Psychedelic India 2016
03 The Byrds – Eight Miles High 1966
04 The Flies – Im Not Your Stepping Stone 1966
05 Tomorrow – My White Bicycle 1967
06 Music Explosion – I see the Light 1967
07 The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour 1967
08 The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home 1967
09 The Mickey Finn – Garden Of My Mind 1967
10 The Smoke – My Friend Jack 1967
11 The Youngbloods – Fool Me My Friend Jack 1967
12 The Electric Prunes – I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) 1967
13 Merrell Fankhauser & H.M.S. Bounty – Drivin Sideways on a one Way Street 1968
14 The Tyde – Psychedelic Pill 1969
15 The Cambodian Space Project – When Are You Free 2014
16 The Dukes Of Stratosphear – What In The World 1985
17 Rose City Band – Wildflowers 2020