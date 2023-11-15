The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.11.23
- Rosie Alena – Mixed Messages
- Timber Timbre – Confessions Of Dr. Woo
- Meshell Ndegeocello – Virgo
- Soul Superiors – Trust In Me Baby
- The Congos – Fisherman
- The Termites – Show Me The Way
- Chilly Gonzales – Il Pleut Sur Notre-Dame (feat. Bonnie Banane)
- Mercedes Péon – Marabilla
- Os Mutantes – A Minha Menina
- Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe – No Me Den Candela
- Los Ribereños – Silbando
- Duo Inter – Beggin‘
- Afrosound – Baila Mi Rumbita
- Los Siquicos Litoraleños – El Hombre Y Sus Circustancias
- Andrea Laszlo De Simeone – Dal Giorno In Cui Sei Nato Tu
- Chihuahua – Renegade
- Firewater – This Is My Life
- Theater Of Hate – Do You Believe In The Westworld?
- Rema-Rema – Lost My Way
- Oto – Anyway
- Umo Vogue – Just My Love
- Linear Movement – Way Out Of Living
- Marja Marlene Lechner – If I Talking In A Dream
- Owelle – Mirage
- Tomaga – Intimate Immensity (Remix)
- Bikini Atoll – The Wall
- Rino Gaetano – Mio Fratello È Figlio Unico
- Anti + Odi – Rooftop
- Die Haut – Der Karibische Western
- Die Zorros – Paint It Black
- Pole Rütschi – Going Back To Bümpliz
- Harmonious Thelonious – The Grasshopper Was The Witness (Elmore Judd & Rown Park Remix)
- Anthony Naples – Uni Vibe
- Patrice Scott – For My People
- Apotheo – Précyeux
- Cheb Hindi – A Moi La Liberté
- Kalbata – Al Shark