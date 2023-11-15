The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Klangbecken
Had It All - Lost Soul Found
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Rosie Alena – Mixed Messages
  • Timber Timbre – Confessions Of Dr. Woo
  • Meshell Ndegeocello – Virgo
  • Soul Superiors – Trust In Me Baby
  • The Congos – Fisherman
  • The Termites – Show Me The Way
  • Chilly Gonzales – Il Pleut Sur Notre-Dame (feat. Bonnie Banane)
  • Mercedes Péon – Marabilla
  • Os Mutantes – A Minha Menina
  • Willie Colón & Héctor Lavoe – No Me Den Candela
  • Los Ribereños – Silbando
  • Duo Inter – Beggin‘
  • Afrosound – Baila Mi Rumbita
  • Los Siquicos Litoraleños – El Hombre Y Sus Circustancias
  • Andrea Laszlo De Simeone – Dal Giorno In Cui Sei Nato Tu
  • Chihuahua – Renegade
  • Firewater – This Is My Life
  • Theater Of Hate – Do You Believe In The Westworld?
  • Rema-Rema – Lost My Way
  • Oto – Anyway
  • Umo Vogue – Just My Love
  • Linear Movement – Way Out Of Living
  • Marja Marlene Lechner – If I Talking In A Dream
  • Owelle – Mirage
  • Tomaga – Intimate Immensity (Remix)
  • Bikini Atoll – The Wall
  • Rino Gaetano – Mio Fratello È Figlio Unico
  • Anti + Odi – Rooftop
  • Die Haut – Der Karibische Western
  • Die Zorros – Paint It Black
  • Pole Rütschi – Going Back To Bümpliz
  • Harmonious Thelonious – The Grasshopper Was The Witness (Elmore Judd & Rown Park Remix)
  • Anthony Naples – Uni Vibe
  • Patrice Scott – For My People
  • Apotheo – Précyeux
  • Cheb Hindi – A Moi La Liberté
  • Kalbata – Al Shark