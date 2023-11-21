Dienstag Abend 21 Nov. 2023 *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa, Songs vom The Rolling Stones Gitarrist Ronnie Wood`s Solo Karriere. Er ist auch Leidenschaftlicher Maler, Radio Moderator, Rock ’n‘ Roller, und Blues Fan, und ist seit den Sechzigern Jahren, unglaublich Erfolgreich im Musik Business.Merci fürs mithören rabe.ch oder DAB+

54 Sendung 21 November 2023 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder aus Ronnie Woods Solo Karriere

01 The Rolling Stones – You Got Me Rocking 1994

02 The Birds – Youre On My Mind 1964

03 Santa Barbara Machine Head – Rubber Monkey 1967

04 The Creation – The Girls Are Naked 1968

05 Jeff Beck Group – Plynth (Water Down the Drain) 1969

06 The Faces – Around the Plynth 1970

07 Ronnie Wood – I Can Feel the Fire 1974

08 Ronnie Wood – Am I Groovin You (Live) 1993

09 The Rolling Stones – Rolling Stone Blues 2023

10 The Rolling Stones – Bite My Head Off 2023

11 The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band 1967

12 The Beatles – Now And Then 2023

13 The Rolling Stones – Cant You Hear Me Knocking 2013

14 Jeff Beck – Come Dancing 1976