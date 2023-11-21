Dienstag Abend 21 Nov. 2023 *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa, Songs vom The Rolling Stones Gitarrist Ronnie Wood`s Solo Karriere. Er ist auch Leidenschaftlicher Maler, Radio Moderator, Rock ’n‘ Roller, und Blues Fan, und ist seit den Sechzigern Jahren, unglaublich Erfolgreich im Musik Business.Merci fürs mithören rabe.ch oder DAB+
54 Sendung 21 November 2023 *20Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder aus Ronnie Woods Solo Karriere
01 The Rolling Stones – You Got Me Rocking 1994
02 The Birds – Youre On My Mind 1964
03 Santa Barbara Machine Head – Rubber Monkey 1967
04 The Creation – The Girls Are Naked 1968
05 Jeff Beck Group – Plynth (Water Down the Drain) 1969
06 The Faces – Around the Plynth 1970
07 Ronnie Wood – I Can Feel the Fire 1974
08 Ronnie Wood – Am I Groovin You (Live) 1993
09 The Rolling Stones – Rolling Stone Blues 2023
10 The Rolling Stones – Bite My Head Off 2023
11 The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band 1967
12 The Beatles – Now And Then 2023
13 The Rolling Stones – Cant You Hear Me Knocking 2013
14 Jeff Beck – Come Dancing 1976