radioart106 – Colonial War and Mental Disorders

This broadcast highlights the release of the album “Colonial War and Mental Disorders” by Meira Asher (Voice, Electronics), Eran Sachs (No-input Mixer) and Dave Phillips (Electronics, Field Recordings).

Part two of a trilogy to be released on cassette and digital via Raash Records (RR) on 27.11.2020.

Colonial War and Mental Disorders was performed and recorded live on stage in May 2019. It is a Sound-Text rendering of three cases, described and analysed by Frantz Fanon as they appear in the fifth chapter of his book ‘The Wretched Of The Earth’ (1961).

In this section, Fanon deals with the problem of mental disorders born out of the national war of liberation waged by the Algerian people.

Individual creations by the artists involved in this release are also included: ‘we know enough to know how much we will never know’ and ‘the construct’ by Dave Phillips from 2015, ‘ Specters of Manshiyya‘ by Eran Sachs from 2014, ’Still Sleeping’ by Meira Asher from 2016 and Cases nr. one and three from ‘Colonial War and Mental Disorders’ are played in the beginning and the end of the show.

Colonial War and Mental Disorders (Asher.Zax & dp, 2020)

we know enough to know how much we will never know and The Construct (Dave Phillips, 2017)

Speaks of knowledge/intelligence – logical/rational (male) and gut/heart intelligence. Is that enough/too much/not enough?

Specters of Manshiyya (Eran Sachs, 2014)

A spatially diffused electro-acoustic piece. Composed as part of the Echoing Yafa project, created by sociologist Miriam Schickler.

Still Sleeping (Meira Asher, 2016)

In memory of Mohammed Abu Khdeir who was murdered by Jewish Israeli ultra nationalists on July 2, 2014. He was 16 years old.

Playlist:

Case #1 – Colonial War and Mental Disorders – Asher.Zax & dp

we know enough to know how much we will never know – Dave Phillips

Specters of Manshiyya (part1) – Eran Sachs

Still Sleeping – Meira Asher

Specters of Manshiyya (part2) – Eran Sachs

The Construct – Dave Phillips

Case #3 – Colonial War and Mental Disorders – Asher.Zax & dp

radioart106, Montag 16. November 2020, 23:00-24:00 Uhr