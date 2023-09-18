radioart106_#160_ The ongoing Resistance of Sheikh Jarrah

Photo: „ Thou shalt not steal” by Yahel Gazit

Commissioned by Radio Art Zone 2022

author: Meira Asher

With Hashem Bader, Saleh Diab, protesting activists and drummers, ‘policewoman‘ Az-Ulai from the HeartPolice, and Bab el-Amoud vibes on Ramadan night.

For 17 years, the Palestinian residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem have been fighting against their eviction by settler organisations.

For more than a decade, Palestinians and Israelis have been protesting in the neighborhood every Friday against its ethnic cleansing.

Hour 12 from the 22 hours program ’Sonic Voyage of Resistance’ created for Radio Art Zone. Broadcasted from Tuesday 13 September from 14:00 CEST until 12:00 noon on Wednesday 14 September. Radio Art Zone was a 100-day radio art station as part of the European Capital of Culture Esch2022. Conceived by Mobile Radio and jointly produced with Radio ARA, it broadcast in the south of Luxembourg.

Decades-long forced and illegal displacement. Daily lives are defined by Palestinians‘ refusal to abandon their land in the face of enormous Israeli pressure.

Ethnic cleansing… The abuse of Palestinian communities is beyond the comprehension of those who have not witnessed it. Daily physical or psychological violence from the Israeli settlers and outposts, under the protection of the occupation forces.

The Israeli Civil Administration systematically demolishes schools, houses, tents, animal shelters, water sources… a constant land theft… the military conducts live-fire artillery and armor training directly beside Palestinian communities.

This is part 8 of the sonic voyage of Palestinian popular resistance. Documented at some of the many locations where it has frequently manifested since the beginning of the occupation, 75 years ago.