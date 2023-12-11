die80er.ch
Über die Sendung

Meira Asher nennt sich „Soundinista“. Seit den Neunzigerjahren provoziert die israelische Klangkünstlerin mit ihren politischen Geräuschen und ihren radikalen Performances. Ab sofort gibt es alle vier Wochen Meira Ashers Sendung „radioart106“, die sie für verschiedene alternative Radios in der Welt produziert.

Meira Asher
  • Mo, 11.12., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 8.1., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 5.2., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 4.3., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 1.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 29.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 27.5., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 24.6., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 22.7., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 19.8., 23:00 - 0:00
radioart106

radioart106_#163_Complex Habits No. 9_Ohad Fishof

‘Complex Habits No. 9’ was written, composed, performed and assembled by Ohad Fishof – An artist and musician who works in the fields of sound, dance, text, performance and visual art. His idiosyncratic time-based art, which spans from music to site-specific performance work, dance, video and installation, has been presented by dance companies, festivals and art spaces worldwide. He also teaches art and dance. 
 
Complex Habits No. 9 Contains sound contributions from Shaul Kohn, Ilan Volkov and Binya Reches.
 
 
IG: @ohad_fishof
FB: @ohad.fishof
radioart106, Montag 11. Dezember 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr