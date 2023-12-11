radioart106_#163_Complex Habits No. 9_Ohad Fishof

‘Complex Habits No. 9’ was written, composed, performed and assembled by Ohad Fishof – An artist and musician who works in the fields of sound, dance, text, performance and visual art. His idiosyncratic time-based art, which spans from music to site-specific performance work, dance, video and installation, has been presented by dance companies, festivals and art spaces worldwide. He also teaches art and dance.

Complex Habits No. 9 Contains sound contributions from Shaul Kohn, Ilan Volkov and Binya Reches.

IG: @ohad_fishof

FB: @ohad.fishof

radioart106, Montag 11. Dezember 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr