radioart106_#158_The Shepherds community of Hamra, North Jordan Valley

photo: foreign colonial farm, Hamra, Jordan Valley, Palestine.

Commissioned by Radio Art Zone 2022

author: Meira Asher

Featuring two Palestinian shepherds from Hamra, activists Gilles Alexander and Meira Asher, and two IOF soldiers.

Hour 10 from the 22 hours program 'Sonic Voyage of Resistance' created for Radio Art Zone.

Every morning, a few of the Jordan Valley Activists arrive at the shepherds homes in the Jordan valley and accompany them for a few hours as they go out to graze. Their presence provides a measure of security against the Israeli settler harassment and the arbitrary behaviour of the army.

Decades-long forced and illegal displacement. Daily lives are defined by Palestinians‘ refusal to abandon their land in the face of enormous Israeli pressure.

Ethnic cleansing… The abuse of Palestinian communities is beyond the comprehension of those who have not witnessed it. Daily physical or psychological violence from the Israeli settlers and outposters, under the protection of the occupation forces.

The Israeli Civil Administration systematically demolishes schools, houses, tents, animal shelters, water sources… a constant land theft… the military conducts live-fire artillery and armor training directly beside Palestinian communities.

This is part 7 of the sonic voyage of Palestinian popular resistance. Documented at some of the many locations where it has frequently manifested since the beginning of the occupation, 75 years ago.

