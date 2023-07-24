radioart106_#158_The Shepherds community of Hamra, North Jordan Valley

photo: foreign colonial farm, Hamra, Jordan Valley, Palestine.
Every morning, a few of the Jordan Valley Activists arrive at the shepherds homes in the Jordan valley and accompany them for a few hours as they go out to graze. Their presence provides a measure of security against the Israeli settler harassment and the arbitrary behaviour of the army.
Ethnic cleansing… The abuse of Palestinian communities is beyond the comprehension of those who have not witnessed it. Daily physical or psychological violence from the Israeli settlers and outposters, under the protection of the occupation forces.
The Israeli Civil Administration systematically demolishes schools, houses, tents, animal shelters, water sources… a constant land theft… the military conducts live-fire artillery and armor training directly beside Palestinian communities.
This is part 7 of the sonic voyage of Palestinian popular resistance. Documented at some of the many locations where it has frequently manifested since the beginning of the occupation, 75 years ago.
