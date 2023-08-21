radioart106_#159_Minute by Bruno Hiss

Meira Asher nennt sich „Soundinista“. Seit den Neunzigerjahren provoziert die israelische Klangkünstlerin mit ihren politischen Geräuschen und ihren radikalen Performances. Ab sofort gibt es alle vier Wochen Meira Ashers Sendung „radioart106“, die sie für verschiedene alternative Radios in der Welt produziert.
- Mo, 18.9., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 16.10., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 13.11., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 11.12., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 8.1., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 5.2., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 4.3., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 1.4., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 29.4., 23:00 - 0:00
- Mo, 27.5., 23:00 - 0:00
radioart106_#158_The Shepherds community of Hamra, North Jordan Valley
photo: foreign colonial farm, Hamra, Jordan Valley, ... >
radioart106_#157_RECON with AGF
methodologies of sounding. REC:on ⇢ a space {inflection} for ... >
radioart106_#139_Reveil by Soundcamp & Acoustic Commons
Reveil is a project, initiated and produced by >
radioart106_#155_The Catastrophe by Asher.Zax on Sonic Protest
As part of a release tour of >
radioart106_#154_works by Toni Dimitrov
Macedonian multimedia artist, cultural producer, radio ... >
radioart106_#153_Constellations of Listening by Shortwave Collective
"Our recent work constructing ‘Open Wave-Receivers’ (self-powered ... >
radioart106_#152_Umwelt – Parallel universes in one world, by Daniel Meir
This show contains recordings of Insectivorous bats, some ... >
radioart106_#151_insideout by Yifeat Ziv
A mix comprising voice, electronics, field recordings and object sounds, ... >
radioart106_#150_files from the aether world_Ran Slavin
“For the occasion of radioart106’s request ... >
radioart106_#149_NATIONS by Dror Elimelech [premier]
‘Nations’ is a composition for radio by Dror ... >
radioart106_#148_Morose Code [premier]_Scant Intone
These recordings document some of my explorations within the damaged memory banks ... >
radioart106 – Colonial War and Mental Disorders
This broadcast highlights the release of the ... >