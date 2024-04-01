radioart106_#167_Land_Devours_Inhabitants_by Yaniv Schonfeld

‚Land Devours Inhabitants‘ opens a window into Yaniv Schonfeld’s thoughts and experiences during this period, through the medium of spoken journal entries. The entries are presented in audio format and narrated by an ai trained on Schonfeld’s voice.

From October 7 on, he covers a range of topics from music, to the everyday challenges and emotions experienced.

The show touches on personal reflections, musical inspirations, and creative outputs, aiming to connect the individual’s experiences with broader themes.

Yaniv Schonfeld is an artist working at the intersection of technology and art, striving for a balance between emotional

expression and technical precision. With academic roots in the School of Visual Theater in Jerusalem and Sonology studies in The Hague, Schonfeld now teaches at the Musrara School for New Media Art in Jerusalem. His work encompasses building electronic instruments, composing music, and creating computer-based art.

Featuring music by R.E.M., Gustav Mahler, Röyksopp, La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela, Parve, Peaches, Inbal Perlmuter,

The Offspring, The Microphones, Nick Cave.

radioart106, Montag 1. April 2024, 23:00-24:00 Uhr