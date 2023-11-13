radioart106_#162_’An Ear to the River‘ by Blanc Sceol

An Ear to the River: an acoustic sketch of the Channelsea

By Blanc Sceol (Stephen Shiell & Hannah White)

An environmental transmission that gathers together recordings of the Channelsea river at different times of the day, night and tide cycle, alongside conversations with those considering the fluid and slippery space a river can provide for people and other beings searching for places to behave alternatively.

Field recordings include: test transmissions for ‘An Ear to the River’ installation, currently broadcasting as part of the ‘Catharsis’ exhibition for the Porto Design Biennale, curated by Margarida Mendes; excerpt of a conversation on the river with artists Ann Bean and Peter Fink, created for Acoustic Commons final exhibition in Aix-en-Provence in collaboration with Sound Camp; and a talk by curator and writer Faustine Pallez-Beauchamp as part of ’Stratford Unplumbed’ workshop in collaboration with Compost-mentis.

All projects are co-created by Blanc Sceol (Stephen Shiell & Hannah White) with the support of Surge Cooperative.

Edited by Stephen Shiell.