Klangbecken
It Never Goes - Zola Blood
radioart106
Über die Sendung

Meira Asher nennt sich „Soundinista“. Seit den Neunzigerjahren provoziert die israelische Klangkünstlerin mit ihren politischen Geräuschen und ihren radikalen Performances. Ab sofort gibt es alle vier Wochen Meira Ashers Sendung „radioart106“, die sie für verschiedene alternative Radios in der Welt produziert.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Meira Asher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mo, 13.11., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 11.12., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 8.1., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 5.2., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 4.3., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 1.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 29.4., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 27.5., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 24.6., 23:00 - 0:00
  • Mo, 22.7., 23:00 - 0:00
Sendung

radioart106

·

radioart106_#162_’An Ear to the River‘ by Blanc Sceol

An Ear to the River: an acoustic sketch of the Channelsea
By Blanc Sceol (Stephen Shiell & Hannah White)
 
An environmental transmission that gathers together recordings of the Channelsea river at different times of the day, night and tide cycle, alongside conversations with those considering the fluid and slippery space a river can provide for people and other beings searching for places to behave alternatively.
Field recordings include: test transmissions for ‘An Ear to the River’ installation, currently broadcasting as part of the ‘Catharsis’ exhibition for the Porto Design Biennale, curated by Margarida Mendes; excerpt of a conversation on the river with artists Ann Bean and Peter Fink, created for Acoustic Commons final exhibition in Aix-en-Provence in collaboration with Sound Camp; and a talk by curator and writer Faustine Pallez-Beauchamp as part of ’Stratford Unplumbed’ workshop in collaboration with Compost-mentis.
 
All projects are co-created by Blanc Sceol (Stephen Shiell & Hannah White) with the support of Surge Cooperative.
Edited by Stephen Shiell.
 
Blanc Sceol are an artist duo whose practice has emerged & expanded throughout their years of working together across performance, composition, participatory actions, deep listening facilitation, somatic & ritual gatherings. In 2018 they established, with others, Surge Cooperative, a collaborative effort to benevolently occupy the Channelsea river in London, as a place for people to live on the water, alongside acknowledging and living with the ecosystems already present. Listening with, live streaming and recording the sounds of the river space has fed their actions and activities, becoming a sustaining stream that encourages them to flow as a river, attempting to connect bodies and organisations across geographical, social and political boundaries. Over their time with the river they’ve created a series of local engagement activities, proposing common actions with those connected to the river or local to the area, and encouraging collective efforts to listen with and celebrate its rich natural heritage.
 
 
@blancsceol
@surge_coop
@stephen_shiell
@hannah_mary_white
radioart106, Montag 13. November 2023, 23:00-24:00 Uhr